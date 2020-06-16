The V8 Ford Raptor Could Be the Next Big Collector Car

As with every other factory-stock Raptor, it wears Fox Racing internal-bypass shocks at all four corners with 17-inch alloy wheels and 315/70 BFGoodrich all-terrains. You'd think since it rocks all this real-deal off-roading hardware, it would've been put to the test, but some people don't think the way we do.

The CarFax report shows the original owner held onto it for just over seven years before it was scooped up by the most recent seller, who acquired it in early 2020. After logging just 250 miles on the truck, they then decided to list it on Bring a Trailer. A quick scroll to the comment section shows the buyer's plans to replace their old aging Raptor—another 2013 model in white—that currently has 217,900 miles on it. What a champ.

For what it's worth, this particular Raptor's original window sticker shows an MSRP of $52,990. Who knows if the dealer sold it with any markup—they are known to do that from time to time.

If you're in the market for a first-gen Raptor, keep an eye on prices from here on out. This is likely to have an impact on others in the same space and while it's nicer than virtually every other one out there, it proves just how much some are willing to pay for prime cuts.

