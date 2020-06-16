The V8 Ford Raptor Could Be the Next Big Collector Car
Someone just sold a 1,600-mile Raptor for nearly $60K. It probably won’t be the last.
The 2020 Ford Raptor is—at least for now—the greatest performance pickup on the market. Some may even argue it's the best ever, though others will point toward the first-generation with its almighty 6.2-liter V8. Not everyone jumped aboard the Raptor's switch to the twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 and instead left their allegiance with the more traditional 2010-2014 models. As such, premium Raptors from the decade's first half are highly coveted, and this 1,600-mile, 2013 model-year example that recently sold on Bring a Trailer was able to fetch $59,000.
For reference, you can buy a brand-spanking-new Raptor crew-cab starting at $56,440.
Reading off the details of this ultra-low-mile Oxford White truck is like flipping through a brochure. There aren't any imperfections to speak of, and virtually everything is as it was when it left the production line in Dearborn. In short, the show-stealing V8 has just finished its break-in period and all 411 horsepower are ready to rock.
That 6.2-liter is the crown jewel, after all. It pumps that naturally aspirated grunt through a six-speed automatic transmission and shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system. It's not quite as potent as the second-gen's EcoBoost unit, but to some, it's the V8 attitude that matters.
As with every other factory-stock Raptor, it wears Fox Racing internal-bypass shocks at all four corners with 17-inch alloy wheels and 315/70 BFGoodrich all-terrains. You'd think since it rocks all this real-deal off-roading hardware, it would've been put to the test, but some people don't think the way we do.
The CarFax report shows the original owner held onto it for just over seven years before it was scooped up by the most recent seller, who acquired it in early 2020. After logging just 250 miles on the truck, they then decided to list it on Bring a Trailer. A quick scroll to the comment section shows the buyer's plans to replace their old aging Raptor—another 2013 model in white—that currently has 217,900 miles on it. What a champ.
For what it's worth, this particular Raptor's original window sticker shows an MSRP of $52,990. Who knows if the dealer sold it with any markup—they are known to do that from time to time.
If you're in the market for a first-gen Raptor, keep an eye on prices from here on out. This is likely to have an impact on others in the same space and while it's nicer than virtually every other one out there, it proves just how much some are willing to pay for prime cuts.
