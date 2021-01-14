All-New Ford F-150 Raptor Will Debut Feb. 3

Ever since Ram released its 702-horsepower, off-road-thrashing TRX pickup, it's sat at the top of the fast truck hierarchy. That spot had been held for years by Ford with its F-150-based Raptor, but in comparison, its 450-hp EcoBoost V6 can't hold up to the Ram's Hellcat V8. The Blue Oval is looking to rectify that with the reveal of its next-gen Raptor, which we'll officially see in full come Feb. 3, Ford has confirmed.

Reports from Car and Driver claim that two separate models are on the way—the normal-but-still-hot Raptor and an even more capable Raptor R. The latter is suspected to get a version of the Predator 5.2-liter supercharged V8, which currently calls the Mustang Shelby GT500 home. It produces 760 hp in that spec, though it's possible that the supposed Raptor R could be slightly de-tuned.