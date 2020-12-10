Ford Won't Sell You a V8 F-150 Tremor

The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor seems like a perfect adversary to Ram's 1500 Rebel and the Chevy Silverado Trail Boss. Oh, and don't forget the half-ton GMC Sierra AT4, either. It looks certifiably tough, playing on the new generation's revised styling with bright orange accents and 33-inch General Grabber all-terrains. Still, even with its off-road tech that's arguably more impressive than its competitors', it's lacking a key option—a V8 engine. Ford won't sell the F-150 Tremor with anything other than the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. That means no 5.0-liter V8, no 3.0-liter PowerStroke diesel and no electrified PowerBoost variant. It makes you wonder why, then, if you can equip most other F-150s with any of these engine choices, excluding the top-shelf Limited.

Ford

It makes sense that Ford would leave lower-tier powertrains, like the 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 and the smaller 2.7-liter EcoBoost, off the shelf. The F-150 Tremor is a relatively premium trim all its own, after all, rather than a package that can be added onto any truck in the lineup like with Super Duty. As you'd expect, it was all done on purpose—no accidents here. When The Drive hit Ford up asking if there were any mechanical reasons for the lone engine offering, a spokesperson replied, "No, not mechanical. More simplifying." Ergo, it makes more financial sense for Ford to build the F-150 Tremor with only one powertrain option. This is nothing new and, if you've been in the market for any factory-fresh vehicle recently, you'll know that certain options are only available when bundled with others. It's done for the sake of manufacturing simplicity.

Ford