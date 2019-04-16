You Can Now Buy a V-8 or Diesel-Powered Ford F-150 Raptor Pickup Truck, Because America

If celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse drove a 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck, he would most likely want to kick it up a notch. You know, because of his "BAM!" trademark. Now, thanks to tuner PaxPower, he can do exactly that and get himself a supercharged V-8 or diesel-powered Raptor. Be mindful of the fine print, however, because these trucks don't actually start out in life as factory-built Raptors. These are actually born as V-8-powered F-150s, and PaxPower simply Raptor-fies them with OEM Raptor parts and truly makes them look like they rolled out of the assembly line that way—just with a different engine. The Texas-based tuner can work with various trims, starting with the basic XL truck or a fully loaded Limited. Personally, we think a Raptorfied King Ranch actually sounds pretty darn cool.

PaxPower

That's not enough for ya? For "just" $12,450, you can add a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger to Ford's 5.0-liter V-8, upping the power to a stupefying 756 horsepower, easily surpassing the Raptor's stock 450 ponies. Of course, this is until Ford drops a bigger supercharged V-8 in the Raptor to compete with the Rebel TRX.

PaxPower PaxPower's diesel Raptor.

If V-8s aren't your thing, PaxPower will also convert a diesel-powered F-150 into one of their Raptors. There is a certain appeal of having diesel torque and the extra range that comes with the more efficient engine to spend more time out on the dunes.

PaxPower Raptor grille with 2018+ headlights.