Ken Block's New 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Pickup Truck Is a Moab-Slaying Off-Road Weapon

Whether it’s showing off in his purpose-built Ford Mustang Hoonicorn or racing in the World Rally Championship with a Ford Fiesta WRC car, Ken Block is clearly a fan of all things Blue Oval. And to prove this even more, Block just posted a video to YouTube of him throttling his latest Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck for the first time ever around Moab, Utah.

Compared to Block’s builds of recent past, this latest Raptor seems significantly more modest. It is anything but, however, and with all the subtle touches and upgrades, it undoubtedly screams “hoon me” all the way. The modifications come from California-based Raptor tuning specialists SVC Offroad. If that name sounds familiar, SVC Offroad is the same outlet that built up Block’s other snow-bound F-150 Raptortrax, complete with custom rubber tracks.

This time around, Block’s newest Raptor still comes loaded with a long list of suspension and body upgrades, despite the toned-down appearance. The fenders are widened featuring Advanced Fiberglass Concepts to allow for a much wider axle track width.

From there, SVC Offroad stepped in to equip custom heavy-duty upper and lower control arms, extended CV axles and tie-rods to help fill those widened wheel wells, and custom dampers for longer wheel travel, greater approach angles, and more front-end ground clearance. Helping provide space up front for the larger tires is an SVC Offroad Mojave front fender with an integrated high-output Rigid LED lightbar to complement the widened fenders. The firm also fitted a house-built skidplate to protect the front undergarments for a Baja-inspired pre-runner style.

And of course, no Ken Block build is complete without its fair share of modifications under the hood. There’s a stainless steel catback exhaust, a special tune for the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6, and an aftermarket aluminum intercooler for the snails.

Block also decided to change it up with his color option. Usually, he likes to deck out his builds in a matte black exterior; however, for this build, he opted for an original color from the palette of the 2017 Raptor, colloquially named Avalanche Grey. It’s complemented by obligatory “Hoonigan” graphics, inspired by the original livery off his Fiesta RX43 drift machine from Gymkhana 8. At first, they appear black in daylight, but at night, the stickers give off a cool reflective effect when light hits it at a certain angle.

And it’s all finished off with giant 37-inch Toyo off-road tires, wrapping the Fifteen52 Turbomac wheels inspired by Block’s Gymkhana cars.

Should you want to modify an F-150 Raptor just like Ken Block's build, the beauty is that all of these upgrades are available through either SVC Offroad or Advanced Fiber Glass Concepts.