2019 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup Truck With 650-HP V-8 Listed for $52K

Tuned to about 650 horsepower, the dealer's LMST models boast a high-flow blower that sits in between the 5.0-liter V-8's cylinder banks. This helps the "Coyote" engine suck in huge amounts of air that, in turn, is expelled through an MBRP side-exit exhaust system with dual tips. The heavy-hitting powerplant is paired to an automatic transmission which, along with the rest of the stock components, is covered under a five-year/60,000-mile warranty.

The Roush bits are also warrantied separately for three years/36,000 miles.