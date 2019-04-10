2019 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup Truck With 650-HP V-8 Listed for $52K
When Ford wouldn't build this supercharged tribute pickup truck, a Kansas dealership did.
The classic Ford F-150 SVT Lightning has won over fans for decades, from regular go-fast aficionados to collectors and even Lady Gaga. Its perfect formula of two-doors, rear-wheel-drive, and a supercharged V-8 is ideal for cruising down the strip in style with plenty of performance to boot. Some have even gone as far as to build new-age interpretations of the Lightning pickup with current-gen F-Series trucks, and that's the case with Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas who has a pair of 650-horsepower machines sitting on its lot right now for you to buy.
These trucks, which carry the official "F-150 LMST" name, have received the once-over by the dealership's in-house performance division, not unlike the others who have made a name for themselves by building fast Fords. Based on the F-150's XL trim, the LMST versions are upgraded inside and out with both performance and aesthetic modifications. These tweaks help it to stand out among the sea of other F-Series trucks in the world, and it certainly won't be confused for a stock pickup when passersby hear the Roush supercharger whine underneath the hood.
Tuned to about 650 horsepower, the dealer's LMST models boast a high-flow blower that sits in between the 5.0-liter V-8's cylinder banks. This helps the "Coyote" engine suck in huge amounts of air that, in turn, is expelled through an MBRP side-exit exhaust system with dual tips. The heavy-hitting powerplant is paired to an automatic transmission which, along with the rest of the stock components, is covered under a five-year/60,000-mile warranty.
The Roush bits are also warrantied separately for three years/36,000 miles.
Bell Tech lowered suspension helps give the trucks a suitable stance, complemented by a set of 22-inch Lightning-style wheels and Hankook performance tires. An aggressive paint-to-match hood scoop further reiterates the muscle-truck concept and custom LMST graphics round out the exterior.
Lastly, the inside's also been done-up with a leather and suede combo featuring custom seat stitching in black and grey. Standard features like a 4.2-inch center stack screen and Bluetooth connectivity, of course, stick around and serve their simple purposes without distracting the driver too much from the fast-approaching road ahead.
Both of the two remaining trucks have been marked down to $52,240—a $7k discount from their former asking price. You can have your choice of Abyss Metallic Grey or Velocity Blue, but whichever you go for, know that you'll likely have the fastest truck on the block; save for a few outliers here and there.
