Ford Expands Availability of Diesel-Powered F-150 Pickup Trucks While GM Faces Delays

Recently, The Drive reported that General Motors, maker of the new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, would be delaying the introduction of its half-ton diesel engine until the 2020 model year. While that's not a long delay, it does make the news that Ford is expanding its own diesel offering in the F-150 even more significant.

Up until now, if you wanted the Power Stroke 3.0-liter diesel engine in an F-150, you had to purchase a Lariat, King Ranch, or Platinum trim version of the truck. Fleet customers could get it elsewhere, but regular customers had to buy more expensive versions. Ford contacted The Drive on Thursday to let us know that buyers can now order the diesel on the volume-focused XLT trim.

The order banks are open now, though the build-and-price tool hasn't yet been updated. The starting price of an XLT with the diesel engine is $46,255, which includes the destination charge. It's available on SuperCab and SuperCrew configurations, but not the regular cab. Why the price? Because customers have to spec the 302A package in order to be able to select the option. Ford tells us that most XLT buyers spring for this option anyway.

The 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel in the F-150 makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission and is EPA-rated at up to 30 miles per gallon on the highway.

The Power Stroke is just one of many different engine options available on the F-150, joining a naturally-aspirated 3.3-liter V-6, a turbo 2.7-liter V-6, a turbo 3.5-liter V-6 in various power options, and a 5.0-liter V-8. When GM's diesel power plant goes on sale, it'll be sold alongside the Silverado and Sierra's selection of different gas engines, including several V-8 offerings. Additionally, FCA will also have a diesel with the Ram 1500, but unlike the others, it also sells a V-8 with a mild-hybrid eTorque system.

If you are looking for a diesel engine in your half-ton pickup, Ford is the only option if you're buying new—at least at the moment.