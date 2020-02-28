An Honest-To-God Brown Manual Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Can Be Yours For $52,000

There's a running joke on the automotive internet about how the only car a true enthusiast really wants or needs is a brown, manual wagon—sold used from the factory, of course. Naturally, cars optioned to actually fit that bill are extremely rare and when one presents itself, it's a special day.

Therefore, I hereby declare the 28th of February Brown Manual Wagon Day (or B.M.W. Day for short) because spotted for sale on Carmax is undoubtedly one of the greatest and rarest examples of the breed: a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with the row-your-own six-speed finished in Mocha Steel Metallic. Yep, it's a brown, manual, American luxury wagon with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.