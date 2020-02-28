An Honest-To-God Brown Manual Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Can Be Yours For $52,000
Time to put your money where your mouths are, enthusiasts.
There's a running joke on the automotive internet about how the only car a true enthusiast really wants or needs is a brown, manual wagon—sold used from the factory, of course. Naturally, cars optioned to actually fit that bill are extremely rare and when one presents itself, it's a special day.
Therefore, I hereby declare the 28th of February Brown Manual Wagon Day (or B.M.W. Day for short) because spotted for sale on Carmax is undoubtedly one of the greatest and rarest examples of the breed: a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with the row-your-own six-speed finished in Mocha Steel Metallic. Yep, it's a brown, manual, American luxury wagon with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.
Price-wise, Carmax appears to—excuse the expression—know what it has, asking $51,998 for the privilege of owning what's gotta be one of the rarest vehicles to ever roll off a GM assembly line. Other CTS-Vs from that generation are currently being listed on the same site for anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000 depending on mileage and condition. For more perspective, nearly $52k is a couple grand more than what you'd pay for a brand new base example of Caddy's admittedly great CT5-V and, if we're really gonna think like an online car buff, just $8k shy of an option-free mid-engined Corvette.
However, you can't put a price on internet points and for those who spend most of their outgoing bandwidth lamenting the lack of manual transmissions, un-lifted wagons, big-V-8s, and creative colors in modern cars, here's your chance to put your money where your mouth is.
