Manual-Swapped Cadillac Escalade Was Built for Drifting

The desire to drift just about anything is nothing new. Typically, though, it's low-slung sports cars circling the track billowing smoke from their rear tires. SUVs? Not so much, likely due in part to their tendency to tip over. That being said, not all SUVs (or their drivers) are created equal, proof of which is this manual-swapped, driftin' Cadillac Escalade. This Caddy is one of the coolest examples we've seen of a truck built for drifting, and it was put together by car enthusiast Trenton Royer. After seeing a video of his rig drifting around an empty lot, I decided to ask him some questions about the project.

Trenton Royer

Royer's reasoning behind the build is pretty simple: he'd always wanted to manual swap an SUV, and a rear-wheel, 6.2-liter Caddy was his favorite. That's it. He wanted a stick-shift Escalade with a 6.2-liter V8. Fair enough. Royer purchased the truck around March of this year and originally used it as a daily driver. As soon as he had all of the parts together for the transformation, he installed them over the course of a month. A slew of valvetrain parts and a new stage 3 camshaft from Texas Speed, long tube headers, and a five-speed manual transmission out of a 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup were sourced. "I ultimately chose the five-speed because of cost," Trenton said. "The T56 [six-speed] is too much money."