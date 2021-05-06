Watch That Sketchy 2JZ-Powered Lawn Tractor Finally Run and Drive

And before anybody accuses Grind Hard Plumbing Co. of building a complete deathtrap, the eagle-eyed amongst you will have already spotted that this is a naturally aspirated 2JZ, not a turbocharged GTE. That means it only produces 227 horsepower as compared to the monster amounts of power even a lightly modified 2JZ might send to the tires.

That's not to say this is a slow tractor, of course. It's anything but. Even with just the rip around the yard before this is really made driveable for more than a few unsafe minutes, you can tell it has some serious pep in its step. 227 horsepower is a lot for a former lawn tractor. If you're wondering how far it's really come from its original form, check out the video below which was posted at the very start of the build.