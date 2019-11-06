Watch a Woman Get Pulled From Stalled SUV Moments Before Train Crash

The woman was removed from the vehicle and saved just seconds before the collision took place, with the footage showing just how close her and those helping her came to being hit by the ricocheting SUV.

“The train was getting closer and closer and I’m here looking at the train, looking at her, it’s like oh my gosh she’s gonna get hit, she’s gonna get hit," said Gloria Carcia, one of the people who helped pull the woman out.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the accident, but the result could have been much worse. Preliminary statistics from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Office of Safety Analysis show that there were 2,214 vehicle-train accidents in 2018 with 270 of them resulting in death and 819 ending with an injury. A fully loaded freight train traveling at speed can take a mile or more to stop, and even then it depends on when the engineer applies the emergency brake.