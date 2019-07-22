California Woman Survives Car Crash, Then Gets Hit by Vehicle While Crossing Street: Report

A San Diego woman is reportedly recovering from significant injuries despite emerging safely from a car accident, only to be hit by another vehicle while crossing the street immediately after. She reportedly flipped her car on Poway Road after losing control just north of Scripps Ranch in the Sabre Springs area. Upon exiting her vehicle to retreat to a safe distance, she was struck by a passing motorist. San Diego’s Fox 5 affiliate reports that the accident happened at around 5 a.m. local time.

Police state that the woman was heading eastbound on Poway Road when she lost control of her vehicle. Her car then careened off the road and flipped after crossing the median. She exited the vehicle relatively unharmed and proceeded to cross the busy stretch when she was struck by another car driven by a woman on the westbound side.