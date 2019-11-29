This Video Will Make You Want a Dirt-Slinging Go-Kart and 'Ferrari' Rally Car

Then all of a sudden what appears to be a Ferrari 360 Modena in rally trim ripping up the same muddy rally stage. This event feels like it's imagined from my deepest, weirdest desires, but this is actually a real event in northwestern Spain!

Want to be as close as possible to the dirt? Try ripping around in one of these karts. You're in a little cage all by yourself on top of a delightfully bouncy suspension that will happily send these featherweight tube-vehicles up in the air.

This footage is from the 2019 Rallymix de Barbadás. From what I can tell from the limited information online, this Spanish event looks a lot like the single-stage events we'd call a RallySprint in the United States. The karts in this video probably don't look that strange to anyone who follows rallycross. They definitely look like the CrossKarts that are popular at rallycross events worldwide. These are tiny single-seater caged karts built to handle rallycross courses' wild mix of dirt and asphalt.

Screenshot via MOUCHORACING RALLY & RACING VIDEOS on YouTube

The recently shuttered Americas Rallycross series ran CrossKart-style vehicles in its short-lived entry-level ARX3 division, and they were always a blast to watch. It's cool to see them out on more of a traditional rally stage. That Ferrari 360 Modena, however—now that's a strange sight in the mud. Funny thing is, it's not even a real Ferrari! Various Facebook posts and YouTube videos from the Ya-Car rally and rallycross team spotted by Road & Track note that this is actually a weirdo replica of Maranello's beautiful car. Under the bodywork lies a tube-frame chassis powered by not one, but two Suzuki engines that produce some 400 horsepower that gets sent to all four wheels. It still looks and sounds rowdy as hell. There are extra holes in the hood for cooling that even the factory 360-based race cars never got, a giant wing and a roof scoop for interior cooling. Best of all, it gets very, very sideways on the loose stuff.

I love the commitment to the send that this "Ferrari" has, too. Mid-way through the video, you can see a healthy amount of scrapes and mud on its nose. Then it bounces off the plastic barriers like it just doesn't care. It's perfect. A supercar that goes unused is just boring. A supercar that rips through the mud is a true delight to behold. Therefore, all supercars deserve to be rallied, not just the replicas. The video also features some more traditional rally-prepped fare, including a gloriously sideways BMW 3 Series Compact that de-beads a tire, hits a barrier, and then still keeps going. Press on regardless, mate. Which car do you want the most? Personally, I'm fond of the karts that have a pair of wings on the top, as I would gladly make those wings fly.

