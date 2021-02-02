Cadillac's Future Is Electric. But It's Headed There in One Last Manual, V8 Performance Sedan

The CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac's Corvette—and I'm not talking about the XLR. And it comes at a time when Cadillac has long been battling an identity crisis. The brand has been having a tough time deciding what kind of customers to cater towards, how it should be marketed, and what kind of cars it should produce. Since Cadillac has chosen to pivot to the sale of battery-powered vehicles, one in six dealerships have ditched out, perhaps fearful of what another identity shift could mean for the automaker's future.

All other things considered, Cadillac remains forward-looking in its shift to electrification. Other brands seem to agree with this, as even Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has forecasted the death of large-displacement American V8s. In an interview with CNBC, he claimed that "the days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V8 are numbered" due to compliance costs. This should come as a surprise to no one.

And as much as Cadillac pushes that Americans want a car with a manual transmission, it's hard to deny the industry-wide take-rate which doesn't back up that sentiment. But at least the introduction of mass-market EVs has sparked the return of rear-wheel drive. We have that going for us, at least.

It's probably too late to save the manual, and the V8 is on borrowed time. While the death of the big engine has been incorrectly predicted for decades now, and it's entirely possible that gains in efficiency will make internal combustion stick around longer than we think, electrification means the end is truly in sight. It's very, very hard to imagine GM coming out with a V8-powered successor to this car in five to 10 years. That isn't what the future looks like anymore.

Fortunately, Cadillac is giving American V8 fury what may be a final, proper sendoff with the CT5-V Blackwing, and it's likely the last time that will ever happen in America. Let's enjoy it while we can. I think with 668 hp on tap, that shouldn't be too difficult.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com