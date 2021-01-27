2022 Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing Powertrain Options Leak From Dealers: Report

It may be just five days until Cadillac reveals its highest-performing models of all time, the Blackwing CT4-V and CT5-V, but it would seem neither car could wait to see the light of day. Both apparently made a serious attempt to break cover through General Motors' dealership portal Global Connect, through which order sheets have leaked onto the wider internet, outlining the options for what's looking more and more like Cadillac's last combustion-engined performance car hurrah.

Posted to Cadillac V-Net, the allegedly dealer-sourced sheets echo last year's confirmation of a six-speed manual option on both cars. Each are also available with 10-speed automatics for those unsure of their footwork, two new Blackwing-exclusive colors (Blaze Orange Metallic and Electric Blue), and most significantly of all, the most powerful engines so far available in either sedan.