2022 Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing Powertrain Options Leak From Dealers: Report

Reportedly at the CT5-V Blackwing's heart is the 6.2-liter, supercharged LT4 V8 used in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and last-generation Corvette Z06, in both of which it produced 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Like the regular CT5-V, this power will apparently head to either the rear or all four wheels, and will be capable of pushing the Blackwing to 200 mph if Cadillac's teaser is to be believed.
Details of pricing and each models' limited reservations are not disclosed in the order sheets, but may become clear this coming Monday, when the Blackwings take flight in all their glory.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com