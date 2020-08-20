2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Steering Wheel Photo Reveals 200-MPH Mark

Par for the luxury sport sedan course, the leather-wrapped wheel is clad in carbon fiber and gets a prominent, red center marker at the top so serious drivers know exactly where their steering wheel is pointed at any given moment. Also visible is a silver-and-red “V-mode” button on the left which presumably sets the car up for maximum track-attack while a button that alters the Performance Traction Management system occupies the same position on the right.

Cadillac has released a teaser for the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, showing off a single picture of the upcoming performance sedans’ steering wheel and, lo and behold, it’s the exact same wheel we saw in those exclusive spy shots we snagged back in early March. (Remember early March? Good times.)

While you're at it, peep the digital speedometer in the background which inconspicuously reads 200 mph—matching the top speed of the old CTS-V and non-verbally reiterating these cars’ promise to be Caddy’s fastest ever—as well as the weird blur in front of where the already-confirmed manual shifter should be. While the interior pictured here is that of the CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac says the CT4-V Blackwing’s steering wheel will be identical.

200 mph in an American four-door with three pedals. Do cars get any cooler than this?

For those who have yet to get caught up on Cadillac’s confusing new nomenclature, the already-released CT4-V and fantastic CT5-V aren’t the full-on, high-performance machines their names make them out to be. Instead, the company will do battle with BMW’s M division and Audi’s RS cars using the name of its infamously short-lived performance V8: Blackwing.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are expected to get V8s although not the Blackwing V8 that appeared in the CT6-V as casual observers would understandably assume. Instead, they're slated to get the 6.2-liter LT4 found in the aforementioned CTS-V and Chevy's Camaro ZL1. Confusing, right? Let's hope Cadillac is better at building performance sedans this time around than it is at naming them.

