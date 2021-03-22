Every Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing's LT4 V8 Will Be Handbuilt by One Person

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the last hurrah of the fire-breathing American V8 sports sedan as we know it. With 668 horsepower channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, it's built to vaporize tires and bring people joy. I haven't driven it and it already makes me very happy. Now, it appears that Cadillac is taking an approach similar to Mercedes-AMG when it comes to building its engines.

If you buy a CT5-V Blackwing, you won't only get 668 horsepower, though. You'll get the peace of mind that your 6.2-liter supercharged V8 was handbuilt by a single person. That's right, you'll know exactly who plunged the pistons into the block and bolted on the blower; as each LT4 will bear the name of the man or woman who assembled it, per a GM Authority report.