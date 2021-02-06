A Fully Loaded 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Will Set You Back $125,980

This victory didn’t come cheap, though: a CT5-V Blackwing starts at $84,990. If you’re going there, you might as well know what it would be like to order the whole buffet of options on the Blackwing from A to Z. Cadillac Society did the work for you, calculating the cost for a fully-loaded CT5-V Blackwing sundae with a cherry and sprinkles on top. Then Motor1 confirmed the cost with GM: this grand dame will set you back an additional $40,000-plus for a grand total of $125,980.

Pulling up to the stoplight in your Cadillac sedan, the driver of the muscle car next to you revs aggressively, taunting you. Without turning your head, you smoothly release pressure on the brake and get ready to roll, because you’re driving a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing . Sporting a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 churning out 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, you pull away and they eat your dust.

The full treatment of the CT5-V Blackwing includes a carbon fiber aero package, upgraded brakes, and automatic transmission, and more add-ons for looks and performance. One thing that doesn’t cost extra is a two-day driving school at Cadillac’s V-Series Academy at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club near Las Vegas, which would be nearly $2500 if you paid for it on your own. If you're going to spend that kind of cash on a performance car, you ought to know how to operate it to its full capabilities.

For those of you who had the pleasure of driving a Cadillac CTS-V before it was discontinued, you’ll be happy to know the CTS-V was reborn as the CT5-V Blackwing, using the same engine. My mom and I drove three hours from Austin to Dallas almost two years ago in a 2019 Cadillac CTS-V, and we loved the raw power and acceleration. Mom liked the way the seat belts "hugged" us as soon as the ignition cranked, and I could not wipe the smile off my face every time the RPMs ratcheted up. In June 2019, Automotive News published an interview with GM President Mark Reuss explaining why they were replacing this sedan with the much more timid CT4 and CT5.

"There was, frankly, some people who were intimidated by the cars," Reuss said. "When we did a V series, they were hammers. There's some intimidation there."

The new CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful factory Cadillac ever made. I don’t have a direct line, but I can surmise the swing back to the supercharged 6.2-liter is keeping up with the Joneses. The larger Dodge Charger Hellcat, for example, has a supercharged 717-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 under the hood, and a 797-hp Redeye has even more roar. But the CT5-V Blackwing has a manual transmission advantage, which is making #savethemanuals people jump for joy.

