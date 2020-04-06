This One-Off Diesel Maserati 'Cinqueporte' Wagon Is Full of Questionable Decisions

To save you a trip to Wikipedia, no, Maserati never made a wagon out of the current-gen Quattroporte. Instead, this thing is a one-off custom build inspired by the Bellagio Fastback Touring variant of the previous Quattroporte. As the story goes, only four Bellagios were made and after a very determined British wagon fan missed out on one at RM Sotheby's auction in 2013, he decided to take matters into his own hands, commissioning a wagon conversion of this newer model Maserati. 1,500 man-hours, one frustrating electric tailgate, and an undisclosed but presumably sizeable amount of British pounds later, the "Cinqueporte" was born. ("Cinque" is Italian for "five.")

With precisely 8,714 miles on the odometer, this one-off Italian station wagon features a black, right-hand-drive interior and is finished in Gunmetal Grey. Sure, some shade of brown would have given it more internet points but this gray-on-black color scheme looks pretty badass in its own right. Behind the Maserati trident sits a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 making 271 horsepower traveling exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic.