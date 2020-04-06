This One-Off Diesel Maserati 'Cinqueporte' Wagon Is Full of Questionable Decisions
The most difficult part of the 1,500-hour build was getting the electric tailgate to work.
When we reported on that brown, manual Cadillac CTS-V wagon a couple of months ago, we thought it would be the greatest example of the "perfect wagon" we'd see for a very long time, but the subject of today's enthusiast-bait listing might just give the Caddy a run for its money. It admittedly falls short by not being brown and not having a manual or even a V-8 engine—but to make up for those deficits—it's a diesel and Italian. As seen on Classic Driver, a cheekily named Maserati "Cinqueporte" diesel wagon is for sale in the U.K.
To save you a trip to Wikipedia, no, Maserati never made a wagon out of the current-gen Quattroporte. Instead, this thing is a one-off custom build inspired by the Bellagio Fastback Touring variant of the previous Quattroporte. As the story goes, only four Bellagios were made and after a very determined British wagon fan missed out on one at RM Sotheby's auction in 2013, he decided to take matters into his own hands, commissioning a wagon conversion of this newer model Maserati. 1,500 man-hours, one frustrating electric tailgate, and an undisclosed but presumably sizeable amount of British pounds later, the "Cinqueporte" was born. ("Cinque" is Italian for "five.")
With precisely 8,714 miles on the odometer, this one-off Italian station wagon features a black, right-hand-drive interior and is finished in Gunmetal Grey. Sure, some shade of brown would have given it more internet points but this gray-on-black color scheme looks pretty badass in its own right. Behind the Maserati trident sits a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 making 271 horsepower traveling exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic.
The seller has opted to keep this car's asking price hidden to the public but as practical and average-looking this Quattroporte might be from a distance, something tells us it's one of those deals in which if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it. We can't imagine a one-off Maserati being very cheap, no matter how many baby seats it can fit.
