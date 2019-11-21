Maserati Teases New Mid-Engined Prototype Testing In-House Powertrain

Maserati is hard at work to prep its new generation of cars as the current lineup reaches the end of its life cycle. Despite hitting a few snags while working toward a total range overhaul, the company more or less seems to be on track as it just released teasers of a prototype being used to test an in-house-developed powertrain.

Earlier this year, a quarterly discussion amongst Fiat-Chrysler Automobile executives revealed that Ferrari would be cutting its supply of engines to Maserati in 2022, ending a decades-long relationship between the two Italian luxury marques. For years, part of the heart and soul of Maserati was its close ties to the world-renowned Prancing Horse. But since that’s coming to an end, the marque is now left to develop its own power units.

With Maserati announcing in October that it will eventually go electric, despite originally saying it would never make such a switch, it's possible that this new powertrain could feature some sort of performance-boosting hybrid assist.