Mid-Engined Hyundai Prototype Spotted in Race Car Camouflage at Nürburgring

Looks like Chevrolet and its C8 Corvette aren't the only non-exotic brand to take the mid-engined plunge. It's been understood for a while now that Hyundai is working on a mid-engined halo car for its N performance sub-brand. It looks like development is ramping up because spotted lapping the Nürburgring is what appears to be a test mule with its powerplant behind the passenger compartment.

Skip to around 0:45 to see the Hyundai prototype.