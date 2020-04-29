The Car Designs From Luc Donckerwolke That Transformed Hyundai

Citing personal reasons, Luc Donckerwolke stepped down from his post as chief design officer at Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis effective Wednesday, according to an internal company email obtained by Automotive News. For those unfamiliar with Donckerwolke, he joined the Korean car conglomerate back in 2015, when it assembled a European dream team of sorts, not just poaching Donckerwolke—a VW Group designer who had spent much of his career penning Audis, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis—but also Albert Biermann, the then-VP of engineering at BMW M. The Belgian designer's CV consisted of some pretty exotic machinery like the Lamborghini Murcielago, Gallardo, and Bentley's EXP 10 Speed 6.

It was a bold and presumably expensive move that ultimately, in our eyes at least, paid off. Up until that point, Hyundais and Kias looked mostly fine but not all that distinctive or striking. Fellow Volkswagen alum Peter Schreyer had already been at the company for several years, pushing out agreeable-looking products and styling elements such as Kia's "tiger nose" grille, but when Donckerwolke came on board, Korea's cars reached a new level of avant-garde.

Admittedly, not everything created under Donckerwolke's tenure was a winner (facelifted sixth-gen Elantra, anyone?) and some offerings exuded his involvement more than others but on the whole, Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia's stables now consist of some attention-grabbing designs. Here are five cars which we think best exemplify just how far the three companies have come from its beige, questionably-built Corolla-clone roots.

Genesis G70