The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Shows Off Its Faster Look
Sedans have got to be interesting to survive these days. Seems like Hyundai's on the right track.
While companies like Ford and Chevy move away from sedans in favor of trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, we've got to give credit to Hyundai and sister-company Kia for sticking to the low-riding, three-box format. Joining the Kia Stinger, K900, and K5 as the newest member of the Cool Korean Sedans Crew is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line.
The N Line isn't a "real" N, but with suspension upgrades, a 290-horsepower turbo-four, and a dual-clutch transmission, it's way more interesting than your high school buddy's Sonata. It adds a sportier-looking front fascia with three extra intake slots, side skirts, 19-inch wheels, a slightly more aggro rear diffuser, dual-twin exhaust tips, and, of course, N Line badging. On the inside, the sport-leaning Sonata features dark chrome trim, red stitching, and sportier seats.
"The 2021 Sonata N Line will attract more customers to both the rock-solid Sonata lineup and our increasingly popular N Line sub-brand. Sonata N Line will appeal to customers who desire sporty styling in a sedan package," said Hyundai design head SangYup Lee in a press release.
Essentially what we have here is Korea's answer to the Toyota Camry TRD. While we don't doubt that there's a market for mid-size family sedans that are more sporty than sport, we can't help but wish Hyundai would build a full-on, baby blue, crackling-exhaust Sonata N for its next cool four-door.
Correction: Tuesday, September 22, 4:50pm ET: A previous version of this story incorrectly described the performance upgrades of the Sonata N Line. The headline and relevant text have been updated. The Drive regrets the error.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe New 2021 Hyundai Tucson Looks Like a Production Concept CarFor the first time in the U.S., the Tucson is available with two hybrid drivetrain options, including a plug-in hybrid.READ NOW
- RELATEDHyundai Doesn't Know Why the Palisade SUV Stinks InsideWho dealt it? Hyundai.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Toyota Camry TRD Versus Pikes Peak: The Best-Handling Camry Ever Needs More FireWe put Toyota Racing Development's work to the test in the crucible of hill climbs.READ NOW