The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Shows Off Its Faster Look

While companies like Ford and Chevy move away from sedans in favor of trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, we've got to give credit to Hyundai and sister-company Kia for sticking to the low-riding, three-box format. Joining the Kia Stinger, K900, and K5 as the newest member of the Cool Korean Sedans Crew is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line.

The N Line isn't a "real" N, but with suspension upgrades, a 290-horsepower turbo-four, and a dual-clutch transmission, it's way more interesting than your high school buddy's Sonata. It adds a sportier-looking front fascia with three extra intake slots, side skirts, 19-inch wheels, a slightly more aggro rear diffuser, dual-twin exhaust tips, and, of course, N Line badging. On the inside, the sport-leaning Sonata features dark chrome trim, red stitching, and sportier seats.