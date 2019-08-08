Hyundai to Debut Its First-Ever Electric Race Car at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

The car's powertrain may have been developed with the influence of Rimac, with which Hyundai inked a nearly $90-million partnership this May. Their cooperative efforts encompass the development of a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) and a premium electric sports car, the latter of whose technologies could be first trialed via motorsport, potentially in this electric race car.

Hyundai's racing EV is thought to have no relation to its ongoing supercar project, which will be sold exclusively under the N performance sub-brand and is expected to utilize hybrid propulsion.

"A new era is dawning at Hyundai Motorsport," proclaimed Andrea Adamo, team director at Hyundai Motorsport. "For many months, our team in Alzenau has been working hard on an exciting electric vehicle and soon we will be able to share the fruits of these labors."

"It promises to be a new chapter for our company, a natural extension to our motorsport activities, one that links closely to the current trends and innovations in the wider automotive industry,” Adamo continued. “There's not much longer to wait; all will be revealed at the IAA in Frankfurt in early September."

The Drive contacted Hyundai Motorsport for additional information and we will update when we receive comment.