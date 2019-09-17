First Mazda Electric Vehicle to Debut at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October: Report

A Mazda spokesperson has reportedly announced plans to unveil prototypes of the company's first electric vehicle next month at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Yoshikazu Nagai shared the development in an interview with Automotive News, where he declared that the "brand new model" will be introduced in 2020 (presumably for the 2020 or 2021 model years). Mazda officials have yet to confirm which market segment the new model will occupy, or what its body style will be, though they have discounted speculation that the model could be a sports car—as if the following powertrain specifications weren't enough to do that themselves.

Its motor will reportedly generate 143 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, with juice flowing from a rather small 35.5 kilowatt-hour (kwh) battery. This on its own would give the Mazda EV lackluster range, though Mazda could reportedly sell this model in the United States with its Wankel rotary "range extender," a small, gasoline-powered onboard generator. A Mazda powertrain bigwig has previously explained a method by which this rotary engine could directly power the wheels in addition to serving as a generator, in a format referred to as "XEV."

Though there isn't yet any official indication that Mazda's forthcoming EV will use this system, the model's development being independent of the Toyota-Subaru-Mazda-Suzuki joint project suggests this to be a possibility. Test drive-ready prototypes have reportedly been prepared, though AN doesn't specify whether the prototypes are electric-only or utilize the range extender.

The Drive has reached out to Mazda for further information on the plans for its first EV, and we will update when we receive comment.