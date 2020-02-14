Maserati Is Going Electric. Here's What It Has Planned
A new supercar could show its face in May.
Late last year, we learned that Maserati would be going electric in the new decade following the termination of its engine contract from Ferrari. However, the Italian automaker didn't paint a very clear picture of what that would look like. The company still hasn't offered up many pictures of upcoming models, per se, but it has now announced a more concrete timeline of what exactly it plans to build over the next few years.
According to references made in a recent press release, it's possible that a new supercar built in Modena will be coming later this year and be offered with an "electric version," leading us to believe that an internally combusted model will also be up for grabs. Back in November, the automaker released its own "spy shots" of a mid-engined test mule supposedly teasing a new model due out this May. Not so coincidentally, Maserati also teased a big May event in which "past and future will meet to place Maserati firmly on the world stage for the future of mobility." Connecting the dots, it sounds a lot like Maserati is introducing its new supercar in about three months' time.
As previously announced, the first electrified Maserati will be a hybrid Ghibli sedan coming sometime this year. It'll be followed by a new, all-electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio set to start production in 2021. The new electric sports cars will be built at the Mirafiori production hub after taking in an investment of $867 million. A new SUV believed to slot underneath the Levante is also coming and will be built in Cassino after another $867 million has been pumped into that production line. Construction on that facility starts this quarter and Maserati expects the first pre-production cars to arrive by 2021.
It's unclear what the future holds for an iconic Italian brand that's suddenly making a switch to electrified power, but these recent developments at least show that Maserati appears to have the funding to continue driving seductive coupes and sedans into the future. We can only hope to learn more soon.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
