Maserati Is Going Electric. Here's What It Has Planned

Late last year, we learned that Maserati would be going electric in the new decade following the termination of its engine contract from Ferrari. However, the Italian automaker didn't paint a very clear picture of what that would look like. The company still hasn't offered up many pictures of upcoming models, per se, but it has now announced a more concrete timeline of what exactly it plans to build over the next few years.

According to references made in a recent press release, it's possible that a new supercar built in Modena will be coming later this year and be offered with an "electric version," leading us to believe that an internally combusted model will also be up for grabs. Back in November, the automaker released its own "spy shots" of a mid-engined test mule supposedly teasing a new model due out this May. Not so coincidentally, Maserati also teased a big May event in which "past and future will meet to place Maserati firmly on the world stage for the future of mobility." Connecting the dots, it sounds a lot like Maserati is introducing its new supercar in about three months' time.