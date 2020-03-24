Maserati V-8-Swapped Mini Moke Has 454 HP and Weighs 1,874 Pounds

While the Mini won't have the chassis dynamics, electronic driver aids, or sheer tire needed to accelerate like an F8 Tributo, one can't help imagining that its open roof, British chassis, and wheelbase the length of a shopping cart make it more fun than many modern supercars. Some lucky sod out there will surely find out because Lazareth is selling this vehicle tarif est disponible sur simple demande (that's French for "price on request," and One-Percentese for "if you have to ask, you can't afford it").

We plebes, however, can still enjoy the Mini V8 M in Lazareth's parody of the classic French short film C'était un rendez-vous; a depiction of a Ferrari 275 GTB blitzing through the streets of Paris, its driver en route to a date. Like the original film, its creation likely broke a traffic law or two, as the Mini V8 M isn't street legal, though unlike the original, the sound of the Ferrari in Lazareth's film is authentic—not a track spliced in over footage of a Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9.