Store Employees Get Sweet Revenge After Man Parks Car in Shopping Cart Aisle

There’s bad parking, and then there’s this. Someone parked their car where they weren’t supposed to in the underground parking garage of a supermarket outside Buenos Aires, Argentina. And although it's unclear if the driver did it on purpose or simply "didn't know any better," the mischevious act really annoyed supermarket employees. And as a result, they fought back by surrounding the Peugeot with rows and rows of shopping carts.

The incident happened at a Coto supermarket in Temperley this past Sunday, and photos of the hilarious act eventually made their way to Facebook courtesy of Arnold Angelini. Angelini claims he was walking to his vehicle when he noticed the silver Peugeot 208 hatchback's roof sticking out from the rows of shopping carts, which is when he realized what the driver had done. Like in most grocery stores in the states, Coto has a dedicated aisle where grocery carts are lined up for incoming customers.