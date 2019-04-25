Ford Designed a Self-Braking Grocery Shopping Cart Because People Are Reckless

It appears Ford has found a solution to the trolley problem. No, not that Trolley Problem but the issue of children running rampant through a supermarket behind the proverbial wheel of a trolley...or grocery shopping cart, as they're better known in America.

Using the same pre-collision technology found on its cars, Ford has designed a supermarket shopping cart that brakes itself when it detects a head-on crash with another cart, a shelf precariously full of glass-jarred pickles, or an unsuspecting fellow shopper. Most importantly, the flimsy-looking trolley would stop itself because scratching, say, Scott Dixon's precious Ford GT out in the parking lot.