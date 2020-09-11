Watch an 1,800-HP Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Crack 200 MPH in the Half-Mile

There's no question as to whether the Cadillac CTS-V station wagon belongs in the pantheon of performance car gods. Its gorgeous proportions made it an instant (cult) classic, and its 6.2-liter, supercharged LSA V8, a rival to supercars of its era. And with that blower swapped out for a colossal turbocharger, it can even leave modern hypercars with a black eye as shown in a video uploaded Thursday by 1320Video.

The star of said video is a massively turbocharged CTS-V wagon, whose rear-mounted, 106-millimeter whirlyboy boosts its V8 from 556 horsepower to an unknown figure north of 1,500. That's where the dyno maxed out according to its owner, who says his tuner estimates it may make as much as 1,800 horse. Despite drag slicks amplifying traction on the rear axle, the CTS-V's stock six-speed manual box holds up to all that power and helps the wagon whizz to 200 in a half-mile blast down a runway.