Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing Will See Return of Manual Transmission: Report

Cadillac recently confirmed the discontinuation of its exciting yet shortlived 4.2-liter "Blackwing" V-8. That means the top-trim CT4-V and CT5-V models—also expected to wear the Blackwing badge—won't be treated to the same delightful powerplant as the outgoing CT6-V. However, it's hard to be too sad when the other engine options are so good. According to a report from Muscle Cars and Trucks, Cadillac's next batch of V sports cars is slated to receive familiar General Motors performance engines and, perhaps most importantly, manual transmissions.

At the top, the quickest CT5-V variant is said to be fitted with the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 that makes an appearance in the Camaro ZL1 and Corvette C7 Z06. This engine is expected to produce around 650 horsepower as it has in the past, along with an equal torque figure. Notably, the "Blackwing" V-8 made just 550 hp in the top-spec CT6-V with 627 pound-feet.

Paired with a manual transmission, this would be the first time a hotted-up Cadillac has received such a powertrain configuration since 2015 when the second-gen CTS-V was discontinued.