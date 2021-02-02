The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Compared to the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C43 and Audi RS5 Sportback

General Motors has made clear that its future, and by extension Cadillac's, is electric. But before it takes the oath of the battery, Cadillac is having one final crack at internal combustion-powered super sedans with its new twin Blackwings. While the larger of the two, the CT5-V Blackwing, will do battle with the likes of the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63, and Audi RS7, the CT4-V Blackwing is aimed at the Germans' smaller sporting offerings, notably the Mercedes-AMG C43, Audi RS5 Sportback, and the mighty new BMW M3.

They're all outwardly similar sports sedans, with twin-turbo, six-cylinder engines, and wheelbases just over nine feet. But the similarities end there. Across a nearly $19,000 gulf from bottom to top, these sedans range from the top-performing versions of their respective models to mid-level options meant to funnel you into costlier trims. Some symbolize the last hurrah of rear-drive, three-pedal sports sedans, while others are approachable and safe, with paddle-shifted automatics and all-wheel drive. Whatever your taste, if you're in the market for a speedy luxury sedan and have somewhere in the upper five figures to spend, you couldn't ask for more choice.