The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Compared to the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C43 and Audi RS5 Sportback
Before it goes completely electric, Cadillac's giving super sedans one last shot. Let's see how its baby Blackwing stacks up against the Germans.
General Motors has made clear that its future, and by extension Cadillac's, is electric. But before it takes the oath of the battery, Cadillac is having one final crack at internal combustion-powered super sedans with its new twin Blackwings. While the larger of the two, the CT5-V Blackwing, will do battle with the likes of the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63, and Audi RS7, the CT4-V Blackwing is aimed at the Germans' smaller sporting offerings, notably the Mercedes-AMG C43, Audi RS5 Sportback, and the mighty new BMW M3.
They're all outwardly similar sports sedans, with twin-turbo, six-cylinder engines, and wheelbases just over nine feet. But the similarities end there. Across a nearly $19,000 gulf from bottom to top, these sedans range from the top-performing versions of their respective models to mid-level options meant to funnel you into costlier trims. Some symbolize the last hurrah of rear-drive, three-pedal sports sedans, while others are approachable and safe, with paddle-shifted automatics and all-wheel drive. Whatever your taste, if you're in the market for a speedy luxury sedan and have somewhere in the upper five figures to spend, you couldn't ask for more choice.
Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
- Starting Price: $59,990
- Engine: 3.6-liter, twin-turbo V6
- Power: 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque
- Transmission: Six-speed manual with rev matching and no-lift shift | Optional 10-speed automatic
- Drive Wheels: Rear
- Curb Weight: 3,889 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: 3.8 seconds
- Top Speed: 189 mph
BMW M3
- Starting Price: $69,900
- Engine: 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six
- Power: 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque
- Transmission: Six-speed manual
- Drive Wheels: Rear
- Curb Weight: 3,840 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: 3.8 seconds
- Top Speed: 155 mph (limited) | 180 mph optionally
Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan
- Starting Price: $56,500
- Engine: 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6
- Power: 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque
- Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
- Drive Wheels: All four
- Curb Weight: 3,825 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: 4.5 seconds
- Top Speed: 130 mph (limited) | 155 mph optionally (limited)
Audi RS5 Sportback
- Starting Price: $75,400
- Engine: 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6
- Power: 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
- Drive Wheels: All four
- Curb Weight: 4,057 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: 3.8 seconds
- Top Speed: 155 mph (limited) | 174 mph optionally
