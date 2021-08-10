Why the Wheels on the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing Only Come in One Size

While it's easy to fawn over big engines, big horsepower, and big brakes, all of that is for naught if the car's four contact patches with the pavement suck. The Blackwings' fancy magnetic ride suspension would be useless if there was no grip. So it was very, very important for Grebovic and his team to make sure the tires were absolutely optimized in order to extract every last ounce of performance possible. And then they took away the customer's ability to mess it all up.

"If we went a larger wheel, like a 20-inch on this one"—Grebovic referred to the CT5-V Blackwing parked in front of us—"you would have to reduce the sidewall off that tire. You would then lose all that compliance on the track and it wouldn't give the tire the properties that we're looking for to make it as refined."

Even looking at the cars, it doesn't seem plausible to be able to shove a bigger wheel in the wheel wells. Everything is contingent on those specific tire and wheel sizes; changing it would be like unceremoniously yanking a card out of the card castle.

Grebovic drew special attention to the 305-section rears on the CT5-V Blackwing. If you look closely, the tire has a slightly raised rim protector—about as wide as something you could rest the tip of your fingernail on—that's designed to protect the rim in case the driver hits a curb. Just to have those tires fit correctly on the car, "We actually had to get rid of this on the inside to package the tires," he said. "There is no room in there. So when I say we shoved as much tire as we could in there, I mean we took [the rim protector] off just to gain another two or three millimeters. This was to make sure we could get the performance we wanted out of the suspension and the chassis."