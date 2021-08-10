2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing First Drive Review: A Grand Finale for Explosive V8 Manual Power

A massive snarling fills the cabin and the CT5-V Blackwing leaps forward with the ferocity of a charging bull. There's a momentary lightness in the steering from the entire car leaning back on its haunches from the acceleration—an exhilarating reminder you're reining in something undeniably rear-driven. But fear not; there's never a loss for grip, as the Cadillac's onboard computers are far too responsible for that. The power is still relentless, pulling mightily all the way to its 6,600-rpm redline. At full roar, the engine sounds like someone knocking on the sky.

The 10-speed automatic is a delight around town, up and downshifting seamlessly without the annoying slow-down stutter you sometimes get from a dual-clutch setup. In the manual car, the clutch engages nice and low, the short-throw lever slotting easily into well-defined gates. Let off the throttle at speed in the manual and a series of burbly cracks and pops explode from the tailpipes. Leave it in the highest gear and the engine, hanging out below 2,000 rpm, cannot be heard at all.

I spent the night before stressing about how terrifying and out-of-hand the CT5-V Blackwing would be on track: 668 hp is nothing to joke about. But once out of the pit lane, those worries melted away. There's nothing scary about the big Cadillac (provided you don't poke the bear too much). Immediately, it has less roll and lean than the CT4-V Blackwing. I thought the smaller car had a forgiving chassis; the CT5-V Blackwing felt positively playful. It's larger in every way—bigger, heavier, more powerful—but still approachable. This is a car that welcomes you hanging its ass out through an entire corner. It rejoices in shenanigans.

The steering was a tad light for my taste in Sport mode, but Track mode tightened it right up. Turn-in is sharp but you never quite lose the sensation you're piloting something immense. I liked it, though. It made the CT5-V Blackwing more predictable—a very good thing when you're stuffing that powerful of an engine into a car anyone is allowed to buy.

And while the magnetic ride suspension worked its usual magic of keeping the car planted even over the most high-speed bumps, my best fail-safe friend was those carbon-ceramic brakes. Yes, I know they're expensive. But if you have any plans whatsoever to track your CT5-V Blackwing, they are a must. The calipers snap down on the giant rotors like a crocodile and scrub speed harder and faster than you can believe. We ran those cars lap after lap after lap on a scorching day and not one of them displayed any sort of fade by the end of our two-hour session.

To wrap up, I rode for some hot laps with Kevin Zelenka once more in the CT5-V Blackwing pace car. It wasn't on the freshest set of tires so the laps were greasy at times and therefore way better and more fun.