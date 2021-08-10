2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing First Drive Review: A Grand Finale for Explosive V8 Manual Power

There's no getting around how mean the CT5-V Blackwing already looks (a very good thing!) but you also have the option of two carbon fiber packages. For $5,230, the Carbon Fiber 1 Package includes a front splitter, a giant rear wing, and front-wheel deflectors. Add another $4,100 for the Carbon Fiber 2 Package—and bringing your grand total up to $9,330—and you'll get rocker extensions, a rear valance diffuser, and a grille header.
And despite outward similarities, I think the new CT5-V Blackwing rights the most of the CTS-V's wrongs with its interior. This is a marked step up from the outgoing car both in terms of design and quality. The screen is bigger and clearer, the amount of buttons seems to have been reduced, and it just appears far less crude overall. Felt good to the touch, too.
Hoon-Happy Cowboy Car
If you, like me, feel understandably intimidated by the Big Nasty's stats on paper, don't even worry about it. The thing is docile as a tranked circus bear when you want it to be. In fact, I imagine driving cross-country in one would be a very chill experience. It's a Cadillac, after all, and in its most comfortable setting, it almost floats over the road. There's no hiding its girth, of course, but rather than handling like a clumsy boat, it merely feels big. You just have to account for more physical car when in tight spaces.