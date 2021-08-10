How the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Avoids Overheating Issues That Killed Corvettes

Kristen Lee

Obviously, Cadillac wants no part in that. "The Z06 did not have any side outboard coolers when it launched," Mirza Grebovic, Cadillac's performance variant manager, told me during the car's media preview. "The one advantage we have with a sedan with a bigger fascia that's not as sporty is we have a lot of room to package extra coolers and heat exchangers." If you look at the CT5-V Blackwing's face, it's almost all grille and radiators. First and most obviously, there is the center grille, behind which lurks a big radiator. This is where the main cooling happens. To maximize the airflow coming in through the front of the car—and make sure none of the precious stuff escapes—the car's designers and engineers sealed the sides of that center grille to help contain the air and force it straight into the radiators, Cadillac aerodynamics performance engineer Scott Sier said.

Kristen Lee Look closely at the grille and you'll see blocked-off bits right behind the mesh.

You can see it in the photo above. I'm pointing at it! That approach can also be found in the side grilles beneath the headlights because there are two additional radiators there as well. Looking at the CT5-V Blackwing's face, it's interesting to observe all the sealed areas hiding behind the mesh grille; if you weren't looking for them, you wouldn't know they were there at all. At this, Chris Mikalauskas, a Cadillac lead creative designer, jumped in. "From a design intent, we didn't want it to look like it was just blocked off," he explained. But the mesh itself isn't just for show, it's functional, too: if you look downward at the grille design, the valley of each grille "cell" has structural ribs that speed up the flow of air into the engine bay.

Kristen Lee See those little fins in the valley of the V-shaped meshwork? They speed up airflow.

But that's not all. "We realized there's an area of the radiator that gets no air because you have the bumper beam in the way," Grebovic said. "So we spent a lot of time on optimizing these surfaces so that the air comes and flows to the entire area of the radiator." The bumper beam's been machined to be as thin as possible and the foam underneath (for collisions) has a wing-like shape to it so it "kicks up the air and hits the radiator behind the blocked-off area," Grebovic said. It's pretty typical for a front bumper to function as both a safety and an aerodynamic device, but it's cool in this case because of all the little things Cadillac's designers did to optimize the CT5-V Blackwing's breathing.

Kristen Lee Mirza Grebovic demonstrating how air goes around the bumper beam. He also had cool socks.

Also packed into the facia—below the center grille and the bumper beam—are ducts that channel air to cool the brakes. I didn't even realize this part of the front was a duct. "Everything is organized in a way that separates the different functions—brake coolers, auxiliary coolers," Mikalauskas said.

Kristen Lee These are ducts that channel air to cool the brakes.