Disgusting Block of Gelatinized Engine Oil Sent This Chevy Cruze Home on a Wrecker

YouTube is littered with the results of car maintenance mishaps, usually stemming from neglectful owners who forgot to do something as simple as an oil change. This viral video from a Massachusetts auto shop is an extraordinary case, though, as the mechanics discovered a block of jellified engine oil in the pan of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when its engine failed to turnover.

On Nov. 26, Five Star Auto in Southbridge took delivery of the Cruze, which arrived on a flatbed with the owner noting that the engine wouldn’t start after a burning smell, likely from the starter burning itself out. Through the usual process of elimination and troubleshooting, the shop’s mechanics went to drain the oil to diagnose its condition since a seized engine is primarily indicative of a lubrication problem, leading to a major internal failure.

But when the tech removed the oil filter, it revealed the first signs of a caked-up mess—uh-oh number one. He then proceeded to remove the oil pan drain plug to see if there was anything left resembling motor oil, only to realize no liquid came out—even worse.

And that’s when the tech proceeded to remove the lower oil sump pan, revealing a blob of what used to be 5W30.