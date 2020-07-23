Welcome to Guides & Gear: The Drive’s New Channel On How To Fix Everything And Make Smart Buys

A decade or two ago, your parents, grandparents, or your crazy Uncle Mike were responsible for teaching you the finer details of auto repair. They’d let you tinker with their Chevelles, Valiants, or nigh-indestructible Volkswagen Beetles. Today, however, society has turned to the internet to figure it all out, leaving you to sort through countless pages of misinformation and bad advice. The Drive wants to fix that with our new channel Guides & Gear. As we’ve cursed our way through repairs, and used a number of online resources to aid us when even we get stumped, we’ve learned that many explainers for how car parts work, how-tos, and product reviews of motorcycle apparel, tools, and auto maintenance supplies, are written by inexperienced writers. We’re not saying they’re necessarily bad, they just may not have the hands-on knowledge we do.

Jonathon Klein A Porsche engine removed from its bay by the author.

Tony Markovich Markovich's Opel GT project.