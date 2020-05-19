How To Change Your Fuel Filter

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Your car’s engine is sputtering, stalling, or hesitating. After a thorough inspection, you’ve determined the fuel filter is the little bugger screwing it up. Want to replace it? You’ve come to the right place.

The fuel filter plays a vital role in your engine’s operation and longevity ensuring no contaminants and particulate matter, like rust and dirt, enter the fuel system. Most fuel filters are enclosed in outer steel shells with inner paper filters, similar to the design of your car’s air filter.

Replacing a fuel filter isn’t as complicated as it may seem, though like most DIY maintenance jobs, following the right steps is critical to your success and safety. To make things easier, The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help you change your fuel filter, and get back on the road. Ready?

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: One hour

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Fuel