Best Motorcycle Grips: Add Some Comfort to Your Ride

Tips

Motorcycle grips should be replaced periodically, especially when you start to notice marks, tears, or other blemishes on the surface.

Comfort is arguably the most important quality of a motorcycle grip. If you can't grip the handle for hours on end, the grip itself isn't worth buying.

If you want to be sure that a grip will fit your bike, search for grips specifically designed for your bike's make and model.

FAQs

Q. Are all motorcycle grips universal in design?

A. Some try to be, others are specific to certain makes and models of motorcycles.

Q. How do I replace the grip on a motorcycle?

A. You may need to detach some fasteners or adhesive to slide the grip off. Otherwise, the grip should come off with a little bit of force or twisting.

Final Thoughts

For the ultimate level of comfort on general bike handlebars, check out the Grip Puppy Comfort Grips.

For sports bikes, we recommend the Renthal G149 Black Full Diamond Firm Compound Sportbike Grip.

Which motorcycle grips have you tried? Tell us about them in the comments below.