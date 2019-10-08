Best Motorcycle Grips: Add Some Comfort to Your Ride

Comfortable solutions for your bike's handlebars

By Austin Fracchia
Motorcycle grips are essential for comfortable and safe riding, especially on long trips. If you don't have the right grips on your bike, it's time to find the perfect pair. Our guide below is all about helping you find that pair of grips so you can keep on riding without damaging your hands.

  Best Overall
    Grip Puppy Comfort Grips
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A simple set of handlebar grips that are the best choice for reducing vibrations from the engine or road on a motorcycle.
    Pros
    Pros
    Designed to withstand damage from bad weather and UV radiation. The grip is soft and comfortable to hold for long periods of time. Fits over standard grips to increase the diameter of the handlebar.
    Cons
    Cons
    Cutting them down and shaping them (if necessary) can be difficult depending on the design and size of the handlebar. The heated capability of the grips is difficult to notice.
  Best Value
    Renthal G149 Black Full Diamond Firm Compound Sportbike Grip
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    One of the best sportbike-specific grips you can choose to get more grip on the handlebars without adding a lot of bulk to the overall setup.
    Pros
    Pros
    Installation is fairly straightforward and quick on most bikes. The grip replaces any stock or previous grips that may be on the bike.
    Cons
    Cons
    An effective adhesive isn't included with these grips to mount them securely to the handlebars. The design is meant for periodic use instead of long road trips.
  Honorable Mention
    Kuryakyn 6228 Premium ISO Handlebar Grips
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A premium set of handlebar grips when you want a unique design and extra comfort combined into one grip pair.
    Pros
    Pros
    The grips offer a lot of durabilities, especially for long periods of use. It can be used on multiple bikes if desired. A classic look that doesn't clash with most bike designs.
    Cons
    Cons
    Installation can be difficult, especially when getting the throttle adjusted properly.

Tips

  • Motorcycle grips should be replaced periodically, especially when you start to notice marks, tears, or other blemishes on the surface.
  • Comfort is arguably the most important quality of a motorcycle grip. If you can't grip the handle for hours on end, the grip itself isn't worth buying.
  • If you want to be sure that a grip will fit your bike, search for grips specifically designed for your bike's make and model.

FAQs

Q. Are all motorcycle grips universal in design?

A. Some try to be, others are specific to certain makes and models of motorcycles. 

Q. How do I replace the grip on a motorcycle?

A. You may need to detach some fasteners or adhesive to slide the grip off. Otherwise, the grip should come off with a little bit of force or twisting. 

Final Thoughts

For the ultimate level of comfort on general bike handlebars, check out the Grip Puppy Comfort Grips.

For sports bikes, we recommend the Renthal G149 Black Full Diamond Firm Compound Sportbike Grip.

Which motorcycle grips have you tried? Tell us about them in the comments below.

