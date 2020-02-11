Best Motorcycle Throttle Locks: Avoid Hand Fatigue and Cramping

It only works for some Honda models. Some users have had to modify the lock to get it to fit properly on their bikes.

This practical throttle lock is easy to install and relieves hand cramps. It holds the throttle with just enough pressure and can be easily twisted to increase or decrease speed. Just flip your thumb, and it locks or unlocks.

This compact cruise control is made of glass-filled Zytel nylon and fits many Honda motorcycles with 7/8-inch handlebars. It fits between the grip and throttle housing.

It does not work well on thinner grips. It may break over a short period of time, and it's difficult to make small adjustments.

It's simple to adjust with your finger. It's really easy to shut the throttle down in a hurry, and it doesn't slip. It does the job at a lower cost compared to other products.

This throttle control is designed for bikes with 7/8-inch and 1-inch handlebars. It's available in black or silver and is only 1/4-inch wide for portability. It installs in seconds without any tools.

It's a little touchy, and any slight movement of the grommet may cause you to slow down. It's also made out of plastic, so it may break over time.

It will hold the throttle and your preferred speed for an adequate period, and it's great for long stretches of riding. It comes with enough adjustments to fit most bikes.

This cruise assist and throttle lock is a universal fit for 7/8-inch and 1-inch handlebars for OEM grips and aftermarket grips. It also works with aftermarket grips with 1-1/8-inch to 1-3/4-inch outside diameters.

Tips

A throttle lock is geared towards bikers who ride machines without cruise control. Make sure to practice a bit when you first install it to make sure it's adjusted to your liking.

Do not use a throttle lock in traffic because it will require a lot of adjustments, which can be very inconvenient. It is designed for use on long stretches of the open road.

A throttle lock may not work as well on bikes that vibrate a lot, such as Harley-Davidsons. However, if you have a smooth, well-balanced motorcycle, it should work just fine.

FAQs

Q: What is throttle assist?

A: When you use a throttle lock, you don't have to squeeze the grips to increase, decrease, or maintain speed. It acts as a throttle assist and allows you to operate the throttle with a relaxed hand so it doesn't cramp up.

Q: How do I install a motorcycle throttle lock?

A: Most throttle locks will come with instructions from the manufacturer. You may also find some tutorials online. Most do not require you remove the grips during setup.

Q: How do I know if a throttle lock will fit my bike?

A: It’s important that you read the manufacturer’s description. Some throttle locks are designed for specific makes of motorcycles, while others offer a universal fit.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle throttle lock is the Kuryakyn Motorcycle Handlebar Accessory: Premier Throttle/Cruise Assist. It fits on a large variety of bikes and helps relieve pressure in your hands during long trips.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the 2Wheel Ride Go Cruise Black 7/8" Motorcycle Throttle Assist.