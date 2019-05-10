Best Sunglasses for Driving: Find Something For All Your Style and Safety Needs

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Driving relies almost solely on sight. If we can't see, we can't drive, at least not safely. But, when the sun is low in the sky on the way home from work, many people have trouble seeing. Luckily, driving sunglasses can help conquer this problem so you can drive safely. Of course, not all driving sunglasses are the same. When your safety depends on it, it is essential that you get only the best of the best. To help you choose the right sunglasses, we’ve put together this guide, complete with several driving sunglasses reviews.

Best Sunglasses for Driving Overall: Maui Jim Peahi Rectangular Sunglasses

Best Value Sunglasses for Driving: Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses

Best Sunglasses for Driving Honorable Mention: Serengeti Velocity Sunglasses

Benefits of Sunglasses for Driving

See properly. Sunglasses for driving around have one main job: They help us see in the daylight. While you won't always need sunglasses to drive, they're definitely a must-have on those sunny, early morning drives. No matter how resistant your eyes are to the sun, sunglasses can improve driving viewability.

Drive in comfort. No one likes looking directly into the sun. Sadly, depending on the time of the day, looking at the road might just mean looking at the sun! A pair of sunglasses designed for driving can help your eyes stay comfortable.

Protect your eyes. Just like our skin, our eyes also need to be protected from the sun. Sunglasses can help reduce eye strain and protect the eyes when facing the sun while driving.

Types of Sunglasses for Driving

Wayfarers

Wayfarers were first introduced by Ray-Ban in the 1950s. This type of sunglasses features a trapezoidal frame, which is unique to this style. Because they are usually made out of plastic, these sunglasses are often very lightweight.

Aviators

This popular type of sunglasses was first given to military pilots to help protect their eyes from the sun. Since then, they have become increasingly popular and are one of the most common types of sunglasses today. The teardrop shape of the lenses prevents light from entering at all angles, which can be helpful while driving. Many variants of this type also exist with slightly different lens shapes.

Cat Eye

The cat eye sunglasses are almost exclusively worn by women, though there are some styles out there for men as well. These sunglasses feature lenses that are pointed along the outside edge, much like a cat eye.

Rectangular

This is a very common style that is utilized by many for practical reasons. They are most common among the military, bodyguards, and other outdoor professions. The clean and minimal lines are also very stylish and are becoming increasingly popular.

Circular

Round sunglasses are a vintage style that is making a comeback. While these sunglasses usually don't help block the sun much, they are chosen by many due to their style. In some cases, you will find driving sunglasses in this design, though it is rare.

Shield

Shield sunglasses wrap around the wearers head. This feature makes them popular for outdoor sports and other activities where normal sunglasses might fall off. The goggle-like design helps provide maximum coverage from the sun, making them very useful as driving glasses.

Rimless

Rimless sunglasses are a relatively new style that is very minimalistic. The frame is mostly hidden or non-existent. This design is smaller and thinner than most, however, so they don’t do much to help your vision.

Top Brands

Maui Jim

This sunglasses manufacturer was founded in 1980 in Hawaii; it is currently based in Illinois, however. In 2015, it was the largest sunglasses manufacturer in the world. It sells over 135 different pairs of sunglasses and has its own polarization technology called PolarizedPlus2. Its Makaha unisex glasses are particularly popular.

Serengeti Eyewear

This company primarily produces eyewear and is currently owned by the Bushnell Corporation. It was originally founded in 1984 and was bought by the Bushnell Corporation in 2000. It produces and develops a number of technologies related to eye protection, including polarized lenses. People seem to particularly like its Aviators sunglasses.

Oakley

Oakley is owned by the Luxottica Group and is currently based in California. It produces a variety of different products, including sunglasses, backpacks, and even shoes. Currently, it holds over 600 patents. Originally, it was founded by James Jannard in 1975 and started by producing a special type of motorcycle grip. The name "Oakley" was also the name of Jannard's dog. Oakley is specifically known for its Holbrook Iridium Sport Sunglasses.

Sunglasses for Driving Pricing

Under $50: Any pair of sunglasses under $50 are typical "knock-offs." They are not produced by a major brand and are usually only designed for style purposes. They are rarely polarized or designed for UV protection. They are also normally made of plastic, lenses included.

$50 - $150: In this range, sunglasses often come with tinted or even polarized lenses, which is nearly impossible to find with cheaper sunglasses. They are also made of high-quality materials, such as acetate.

Over $150: These sunglasses typically have all the features of the moderately-priced options with a few more add-ons. They might be made with new, more effective polarization technology, or they might just be bigger. The more material a pair of sunglasses has, the more expensive they will be.

Key Features

Materials

It is essential to purchase a pair of sunglasses that are made with high-quality material. For driving, your average plastic glasses just aren't going to cut it. Instead, choose sunglasses that are made of a suitable metal or high-quality plastic.

UV Protection

Sunglasses should protect your eyes, plain and simple. Preferably, a pair of sunglasses should have a UV-protection rating of 100 percent. Otherwise, they aren't protecting your eyes properly. You should also ensure that the pair of sunglasses you purchase protects from UVB and UVA rays. Just because a pair of glasses says "100-percent UV protection" doesn't mean they protect from both kinds of UV rays.

Lens Size

The bigger the lenses, the more light they will block. Lenses that don't cover your whole eye area aren't going to block all the light coming in. For this reason, we recommend choosing sunglasses with larger lenses for driving.

Polarized

Polarized sunglasses are designed to eliminate glare caused by bright, shiny surfaces. A lot of car accidents are caused by glare, so this is an important feature for most driving sunglasses. Still, not everyone benefits from polarized lenses. Some car displays are difficult to read through polarized lenses.

Other Considerations

Comfort: Some sunglasses are more comfortable than others. The material, fit, and weight all factor into how comfortable the sunglasses are. While comfort might not be a huge deal if you only commute ten minutes to work every day, it can be essential if you plan on wearing these sunglasses a lot.

Durability: Much like comfort, how durable a pair of sunglasses depends on a variety of factors. The materials are perhaps the biggest factor. However, weight and craftsmanship can play a large role as well.

Best Driving Sunglasses Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Driving Sunglasses Overall: Maui Jim Peahi Rectangular Sunglasses