Best Disc Locks for Motorcycles: A Reliable Way To Secure Your Vehicle

More expensive than other options. The alarm might be extra sensitive and turn on randomly on animals or objects.

The unit features a sturdy construction. It's very durable thanks to the high-quality materials, and it’s also weather-resistant. The device is still compact and easy to mount and use. It comes with a spare battery and three extra keys.

This is a unique disc lock that comes with an audible alarm and a movement sensor. If you need an extra safe and more improved motorcycle security system, this might be it.

The installation might be a little difficult. The key might get stuck in the hole once in a while.

The device is extra hardened to resist cutting, sewing, and other potential attacks. Colored in bright yellow, it's highly visible. It comes with a carry pouch and a reminder cable. Three keys included.

This is a reliable disc lock that provides extra protection for the motorcycle and proves to be rather durable. It's hard to break and take off, and it's rather handy when on the road.

Not the highest level of protection. It might be hard to unlock it because the key might get stuck.

The device is versatile and fits most motorcycles and scooters. It's compact, lightweight, and highly portable. Ideal for the road as it doesn't take up too much storage space. Waterproof and comes with a bright orange reminder cable.

Disc locks are one of the most reliable security systems you can get for your motorcycle. They provide a high level of protection and prove to be convenient for the road. If you want to find the best one, check out our top three picks of disc locks for motorcycles.

Motorcycles are easy targets for thieves, especially without proper protection. Bikes disappear everywhere, from insecure road stops to the safest home garages. Although no device can guarantee 100 percent protection, many of them can make things more difficult for the thieves.

Although a rather convenient item that will protect against thefts, the Kryptonite lock is not the safest option out there. It has only four of ten security ratings, so you'll probably need more layers of protection. Also, the key might get stuck in the hole, which can make unlocking the device more difficult.

The bike lock comes with a lot of extra features, including a sturdy and waterproof casing. It's available in black and yellow and comes with a bright orange reminder cable for more visibility. The package also includes two stainless steel keys, which is very convenient in case you lose one. All of these features ensure more security and durability.

This is a high-security disc lock with a 5-millimeter pin that fits smaller vent holes, which means it’s convenient for motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles, and more. The disc lock is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around and store. It's an excellent option for those who are always on the road and are looking for a portable security system.

The main drawback of this disc lock is the installation. It might be difficult to fit the pin into the drilled holes in the motorcycle disc brake rotor. Also, the key might get stuck from time to time and prevent easy unlocking, which can be frustrating and time-consuming.

The device features hardened metal material that is highly resistant to impacts and proves to be very durable. It's a yellow disc lock that also comes with a reminder cable. Thieves will notice it and think twice about reaching for the bike, and you won't forget it's there either. The package also includes three keys, so you won't need to go to the locksmith if you lose one.

This is a versatile disc lock that comes with a 5.5-millimeter pin. It fits most motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. On top of that, it's very compact and lightweight, so you can take it with you on your road adventures.

The biggest drawback of this product is the price. The device is pricier than other options because it features an alarm system and a movement sensor. It's not suitable for those on a limited budget. Another downside comes from the extra sensitive alarm. It might go off randomly when an animal passes by the motorcycle or when it rains.

The lock has a steel locking pin of 6 millimeters. It features a push-down locking mechanism and is easy to install. The device is also very durable thanks to the high-quality stainless steel. It can withstand impacts, weather threats, and more. The package includes three keys and a spare battery for some extra peace of mind.

Xena offers a reliable disc lock that comes with many useful features. There's an audible alarm of 120dB as well as a movement sensor. The loud alarm sound will notify you not only if someone tries to break the lock, but also if a thief comes anywhere near the motorcycle.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Disc Locks for Motorcycles

Theft prevention. A disc lock keeps a motorcycle safe and secured against theft. Although no tool or accessory can provide 100 percent protection, a disc lock is among the most reliable ones. It will immobilize the bike by locking the motorcycle wheel and making things more difficult for the thieves.

A disc lock keeps a motorcycle safe and secured against theft. Although no tool or accessory can provide 100 percent protection, a disc lock is among the most reliable ones. It will immobilize the bike by locking the motorcycle wheel and making things more difficult for the thieves. Portability. Unlike security chains, disc locks for motorcycles are more compact and easy to carry around. They take up less storage space and are extremely easy to use. That means bikers can bring them on rides and secure their motorcycles wherever they go.

Unlike security chains, disc locks for motorcycles are more compact and easy to carry around. They take up less storage space and are extremely easy to use. That means bikers can bring them on rides and secure their motorcycles wherever they go. Insurance. Those who have high-quality locks are likely to save money on insurance. If you get an extra layer of protection with a disc lock, some insurance companies might offer discounts on your premium.

Types of Disc Locks for Motorcycles

Chain Lock

A chain or anchor lock is a heavy item made from stainless steel or other metals and heavy-duty materials. It attaches to the motorcycle frame or the floor. This lock type is one of the safest options out there. The heavy chains are hard to break, and the anchors stick to the ground securely. The lock, however, requires stable installation in one place, so it's not ideal for on-the-road purposes. It's also quite heavy and difficult to transport.

Brake Disc Lock

This type of mounts onto the motorcycle brake rotor and prevents wheel rotation. This way, the bike is immobilized and difficult to move. A brake disc lock is a compact device that is highly portable and easy to store, making it perfect for keeping your motorcycle safe during road trips. The only downside of this design is that bikers might forget they have an item on and injure themselves while trying to move the bike.

U-Shackle Lock

This lock type has a flat base and a shackle. It has a padlock shape. The motorcycle tire goes over the base, a shackle attaches to it, and the lock fixes the wheel. U-shackle locks are very secure, mostly because of the rigid shape that makes them hard to break. This design type also makes them more difficult to transport, although they are quite lightweight.

Grip Lock

A grip lock mounts onto the motorcycle handlebars and locks both the throttle grip and brake lever. The installation is easy and only takes a few minutes, yet the lock is very difficult to remove. With a handlebar lock installed, it’s hard to roll the bike away, although it can still be moved and lifted.

Alarm Lock

Some security locks come with built-in alarms that go off in case someone breaks them. This lock type is quite convenient because it notifies the owner about the theft, and it scares the thief away. It can be removed, but it's difficult and inconvenient. Motorcycle alarm locks are usually compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around.

Top Brands

Kryptonite

Kryptonite was founded in 1971 when Michael Zane invented the first U-lock system. Through the years, the company has become one of the leading manufacturers of bike security systems. It's located in Canton, Massachusetts. One of its best disc locks for motorcycles is the Kryptonite 000877 Keeper Disc Lock.

Trimax

Trimax was founded in 1987 and is located in Centennial, Colorado. It's a reliable company that produces security systems for all kinds of vehicles, including RVs, boats, motorcycles, and bicycles. The company is highly popular and praised by customers. The Trimax T645S Disc Lock is one of its most popular products.

Xena

Xena Intelligent Security X is a UK company that was founded back in 1995. It focuses on producing compact and portable locks for more security on the road. All Xena products come uniquely designed and with new-age tech features. The Xena Disc Lock is a perfect example.

Disc Locks for Motorcycles Pricing

Under $30: At this price point, you can get reliable disc locks that are quite handy on the road. They might lack some extra features such as motion sensors and anti-theft alarms, but they are still very useful.

At this price point, you can get reliable disc locks that are quite handy on the road. They might lack some extra features such as motion sensors and anti-theft alarms, but they are still very useful. Over $30: Be ready to spend some extra cash on motorcycle locks that will trigger an alarm or detect movements. These devices also offer more durability, protection against weather threats, and ergonomic designs.

Key Features

Portability

Disc locks are compact, lightweight, and therefore highly portable. They are the best option for those who need a security system when on the road, far away from the safety of their garages and heavy-duty security systems. Still, not all disc locks are the same, so look for one that meets your riding needs. Check the lock's dimensions and weight before the purchase, and make sure you can store and carry it easily.

Design

It's crucial to consider the overall design of a disc lock not only because of portability. For more convenience when on the road, you should pick a device that is easy to put on and take off. A disc lock should come in bright colors too, so you don't forget it's on your bike.

Materials

Because disc locks are mostly used when on the road, they are extremely prone to damage. Without proper protection, they can't withstand rain, snow, dirt, dust, and other threats they'll be exposed to daily. That's why it's crucial to pick a disc lock with high-quality and durable materials. The lock should also have a waterproof casing and other protective features. Of course, all of this is also important because sturdier locks are more difficult to break and they become a challenge for thieves.

Other Considerations

Size. Most disc locks are universal and will fit all motorcycle types. They are so versatile that they can even fit vehicles such as bicycles and scooters. It's still important to double-check the compatibility of the product with a motorcycle type. Some disc locks might be incompatible with the disc brake depth and the diameter of the holes found on certain motorcycles.

Most disc locks are universal and will fit all motorcycle types. They are so versatile that they can even fit vehicles such as bicycles and scooters. It's still important to double-check the compatibility of the product with a motorcycle type. Some disc locks might be incompatible with the disc brake depth and the diameter of the holes found on certain motorcycles. Audible Alarm. Consider whether you need an alarm disc lock or not. It's a useful device that will notify you about the theft as well as scare the thieves away. Keep in mind, though, that the alarm might go off without reason, triggered by random people passing by or nearby animals and objects.

Consider whether you need an alarm disc lock or not. It's a useful device that will notify you about the theft as well as scare the thieves away. Keep in mind, though, that the alarm might go off without reason, triggered by random people passing by or nearby animals and objects. Reminder Cable. If you try to ride away with a disc lock on, you can cause some serious damage to your motorcycle and even injure yourself. Consider getting a reminder cable if you're worried that you might forget about the disc lock. The reminder cable is a handy accessory that attaches to the motorcycle accelerator to remind you of the disc lock.



Best Disc Locks for Motorcycles Reviews & Recommendations 2020