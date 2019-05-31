Best Motorcycle Sunglasses: Avoid The Glare When You Ride

Benefits of Motorcycle Sunglasses

Protect against glare. Safety is most important when you ride a motorcycle, and road glare is a common hazard. The best motorcycle sunglasses will reduce glare so you can see the road more clearly without distraction.

Safety is most important when you ride a motorcycle, and road glare is a common hazard. The best motorcycle sunglasses will reduce glare so you can see the road more clearly without distraction. Protect against road debris. If you wear an open-face helmet, road debris can hit you in the face. This can be particularly dangerous if it gets in your eyes. Sunglasses offer a layer of eye protection against tiny particles and insects that may strike your head.

If you wear an open-face helmet, road debris can hit you in the face. This can be particularly dangerous if it gets in your eyes. Sunglasses offer a layer of eye protection against tiny particles and insects that may strike your head. Reduce eyestrain . When you're riding in bright light, your eyes naturally squint to block out the sun. A proper pair of sunglasses will create a buffer between you and the sun. They also prevent wrinkles caused by squinting.

. When you're riding in bright light, your eyes naturally squint to block out the sun. A proper pair of sunglasses will create a buffer between you and the sun. They also prevent wrinkles caused by squinting. Be fashionable. No matter what your style is, there's a pair of sunglasses out there that will make you feel confident and look good when you’re on your motorcycle.

Types of Motorcycle Sunglasses

Polycarbonate Lenses

Sunglasses with polycarbonate lenses provide 100 percent protection from UV rays and are 10 times more impact resistant than plastic or glass lenses. They are also quite comfortable because they're lightweight. Polycarbonate was originally designed for use in the cockpits of fighter planes. NASA started using the material in the 1970s for space shuttle windshields and astronaut helmet visors.

Polarized Lenses

A key feature of polarized lenses is their ability to block glare. They're great for people who enjoy waterspouts, but they're also good for motorcyclists because they reduce glare reflections caused by flat surfaces, such as the pavement and the hoods of vehicles. Polarized motorcycle riding glasses are also recommended if you are light sensitive or recently had cataract surgery.

Mirror Lenses

Sunglasses with mirrored lenses are covered in a reflective optical coating that makes them look like mirrors. They are practical for certain conditions, such as in higher altitudes or when it snows because the coating reduces the amount of light that passes through the lenses by an additional 10 to 60 percent. Wraparound mirror sunglasses are often worn by extreme athletes. One downside is that they are easily scratched.

Photochromic Lenses

Photochromic lenses are clear indoors but darken outdoors when they're exposed to sunlight. The best transition motorcycle glasses are also referred to as "light-adaptive lenses" and "variable-tint lenses." These lenses are activated by UV rays. They work on overcast days because UV rays pass through clouds and are some of the best motorcycle glasses for night riding.

Clear & Colored Lenses

When choosing eyewear, you have the option of colored or clear lens motorcycle glasses. Each type has its own benefits. Clear lenses are ideal for dark and shadowed areas. Grey lenses minimize distortions. Amber and orange lenses reduce the glare of reflecting blue light. Brown lenses enable you to see more contrast and details, such as potholes. Yellow lens motorcycle glasses filter out blue light and are best suited in overcast or cloudy conditions, and they reduce glare yet maintain clarity.

Prescription Lenses

If you don't wear contact lenses and require corrective eyewear, prescription sunglasses are your best option. There are several types you can purchase, including single-vision glasses that only provide one type of correction. Another option is bifocals that feature a distance prescription on the upper half and reading the prescription on the bottom. Progressive sunglasses allow you to see both distance and read print without a line in the lens.

Interchangeable Lenses

Motorcycle glasses with interchangeable lenses are extremely versatile. You can easily swap out the lenses to match the riding conditions. For example, you may need lightly tinted lenses when it's early in the morning. But as the sun rises, you may need lenses with a darker tint. Or you may require polarization to cut down on glare. Interchangeable lenses are also great because they're easy to replace if they get scratched or damaged.

Top Brands

Oakley

Oakley is one of the world's top sports brands. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Southern California. The company boasts that it's in its "DNA to identify problems, create inventions, and wrap those inventions in art." One recommended product is the Oakley Men's Gascan Rectangular Sunglasses.

Wiley X

Based in Livermore, California, Wiley X is a privately-held family company. It was founded in 1987 with the aim of providing protective eyewear to men and women in the military. The product line has since expanded to those who serve in law enforcement and civilians who participate in outdoor activities. One top product is the Wiley X Gravity Sunglasses.

SPY

SPY was established in 1994 in Southern California. It designs goggles and prescription glasses as well as sunglasses. Its products integrate "Happy Lens" technology which protects against short-wave blue light that can damage eyes. One top product is the Spy Optic Dirty MO Flat Sunglasses.

Bobster

Bobster, based in San Diego, California, was established in 1994. The company designs functional sunglasses and goggles for the average man and woman as well as motorcyclists, law enforcement, military, and those in the powersports industry. One top product is the Bobster Charger Sunglasses.

VonZipper

The California-based VonZipper was founded in 2000 in San Clemente by a group of friends. The company designs eyewear, goggles, and other accessories with a focus on innovative design and "supreme" style. One recommended product is the VonZipper Kickstand Rectangular Sunglasses.

Coyote Eyewear

Coyote Eyewear, based in Pittsford, New York, was established in 1989. The company produces high-quality, polarized sunglasses at a modest price with a focus on fit, function, and style. One recommended product is the Coyote Eyewear Polarized Reader Sunglasses.

Motorcycle Sunglass Pricing

Under $50: There are many cheap motorcycle glasses on the market, but they typically aren't as durable or have as many protective coatings or features as more expensive designs. It's better to spend a little more to protect your eyes than to save money when it comes to motorcycle sunglasses.

There are many cheap motorcycle glasses on the market, but they typically aren't as durable or have as many protective coatings or features as more expensive designs. It's better to spend a little more to protect your eyes than to save money when it comes to motorcycle sunglasses. $50-$200: You can find several good-quality sunglasses at this price point. Many include 100 percent UV protection and polarization or other features that make them perfect for a trip on your bike.

You can find several good-quality sunglasses at this price point. Many include 100 percent UV protection and polarization or other features that make them perfect for a trip on your bike. Over $200: Sunglasses can cost several hundred dollars depending on the brand and design. If you seek function over form, you can spend a little less and still get a durable, high-quality pair.

Key Features

UV Protection

If you're exposed to a lot of sunlight over a prolonged period of time, you can harm your eyes. This, in turn, can have a negative impact on safety when you're on your bike. The best motorcycle sunglasses have a UV-400 rating, which gives you 100 percent protection from damaging ultraviolet rays.

Anti-Fog Coating

Anti-fog motorcycle glasses include a special coating that prevents them from fogging up during certain conditions. If your sunglasses fog up when you're riding, you can lose your view of the road and have an accident. One downside is that an anti-fog coating is tough to combine with other coatings, so many manufacturers often choose to design better wraparound frames instead of opting for anti-fog treatment.

Wind Protection

The best motorcycle glasses for wind will protect your eyes from debris and dust while you're traveling at high speeds. This type of eyewear often features foam padding in the eyecups to cut down on the wind. Wraparound motorcycle sunglasses also offer a degree of wind protection.

Other Considerations

Scratch Resistance: Regardless of what type of lens you choose, the best motorcycle sunglasses will include a protective coating that makes them scratch-resistant. Sunglasses are subjected to a lot of abuse on a motorcycle. In addition to road debris, they are often stored in saddlebags or backpacks, which makes them susceptible to scratches.

Regardless of what type of lens you choose, the best motorcycle sunglasses will include a protective coating that makes them scratch-resistant. Sunglasses are subjected to a lot of abuse on a motorcycle. In addition to road debris, they are often stored in saddlebags or backpacks, which makes them susceptible to scratches. Coverage: Sunglasses come in a variety of sizes, and some cover more of your face than others. The type of helmet you wear will dictate what type of coverage you require. For example, if you have an open-face helmet, you need sunglasses or goggles that cover enough to protect you against the wind, debris, bugs, and other things that can get in your eyes.

Sunglasses come in a variety of sizes, and some cover more of your face than others. The type of helmet you wear will dictate what type of coverage you require. For example, if you have an open-face helmet, you need sunglasses or goggles that cover enough to protect you against the wind, debris, bugs, and other things that can get in your eyes. Helmet Compatibility: Again, the type of helmet you wear is a major factor in the design of the sunglasses you choose. Motorcycle riding glasses for men and women should fit snugly under the helmet but also be comfortable. If the sunglasses are too tight or get pushed down awkwardly by the helmet, they are not the right brand.

Water Resistance: This feature is less important if you wear a full-face helmet. However, if you wear an open-face helmet or opt not to wear a helmet at all, sunglasses with water resistance are helpful in repelling water when it rains. This will enable you to see better in gloomy weather.

Again, the type of helmet you wear is a major factor in the design of the sunglasses you choose. Motorcycle riding glasses for men and women should fit snugly under the helmet but also be comfortable. If the sunglasses are too tight or get pushed down awkwardly by the helmet, they are not the right brand. This feature is less important if you wear a full-face helmet. However, if you wear an open-face helmet or opt not to wear a helmet at all, sunglasses with water resistance are helpful in repelling water when it rains. This will enable you to see better in gloomy weather. Temples: The temples are the long parts of the frame that connect to the lenses and perch on top of your ears. They need to be a particular length to comfortably fit on your face. They can be hooked or straight, but the latter is easier to put on and off and may fit better under a helmet.

The temples are the long parts of the frame that connect to the lenses and perch on top of your ears. They need to be a particular length to comfortably fit on your face. They can be hooked or straight, but the latter is easier to put on and off and may fit better under a helmet. Straps: One way to ensure that your sunglasses stay in place is by pairing them with a strap. A strap allows you to personalize the fit around your head. You can tighten or loosen the strap for comfort and safety. Straps used to be very popular but are no longer as trendy as they were years ago.

One way to ensure that your sunglasses stay in place is by pairing them with a strap. A strap allows you to personalize the fit around your head. You can tighten or loosen the strap for comfort and safety. Straps used to be very popular but are no longer as trendy as they were years ago. Foam Padding: Motorcycle sunglasses with foam offer a degree of comfort, but they're intended to keep airborne materials and the wind from getting in your eyes. However, foam padding can degrade over time, making the sunglasses both uncomfortable and less effective. Look for brands that offer foam replacement.

Motorcycle sunglasses with foam offer a degree of comfort, but they're intended to keep airborne materials and the wind from getting in your eyes. However, foam padding can degrade over time, making the sunglasses both uncomfortable and less effective. Look for brands that offer foam replacement. Appearance: If you're the type of person who cares about fashion, the look of a particular pair of sunglasses is important. You may want to choose a pair that matches the style of your motorcycle, or you may prefer a pair that fits well with your facial features. Cool motorcycle glasses come in all sorts of styles and design.

Best Motorcycle Sunglasses Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Sunglasses Overall: Wiley X Gravity Sunglasses