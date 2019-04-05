Best Driving Gloves: Increase Your Driving Style and Performance
Improve your driving and style with these amazing driving gloves
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Since the popularity of automobiles first took hold, driving gloves have been a staple for every driving experience, from daily use to motorsports. Initially, they were popular because they made steering easier since vehicles didn’t have power steering yet. Nowadays, they're still popular, both as a status symbol and as a functional accessory. Here are our picks for the best driving gloves.
Best Driving Gloves Overall: ELMA Luxury Italian Nappa Leather Driving Gloves
Best Value Driving Gloves: VBG VBIGER Winter Touch Screen Driving Gloves
Best Driving Gloves Honorable Mention: Riparo Motorsports Men's Fingerless Leather Gloves
Benefits of Driving Gloves
- Superior grip. The control you have over your steering wheel is a big part of driving, and driving gloves were originally made to give drivers the best grip possible. It can help boost performance or just make your ride easier.
- Cold weather. If you've ever had to go to work on an early winter morning, you know how miserable it is to drive in sub-zero temperatures. Thick, lined driving gloves both warm your hands and keep you from having to touch all the freezing parts of your car’s interior.
- Ventilation. For drivers who live in warmer climates, traditional driving gloves have ventilation holes that keep your hands cool and dry.
- Style. Leather driving gloves have a certain level of elegance and class that can certainly set you apart from the crowd.
- Cleanliness. Any object that gets handled frequently is a breeding ground for germs and bacteria—your steering wheel is no exception. Eliminate the problem entirely by wearing driving gloves and keeping your hands clear of these surfaces.
Types of Driving Gloves
Fingerless Gloves
Often associated with motorcycles, fingerless gloves are one of the most popular types of driving gloves. They are typically made of leather, which covers from above your knuckles to the top of your wrist. These are popular because they offer full dexterity while still giving grip and protection for the palms of your hands.
Cold-Weather Gloves
Perhaps more similar to what you'd expect from conventional gloves, winter driving gloves cover your whole hand. They are typically made out of genuine leather and come in a selection of different colors. The feature that makes them most suitable for winter is the lining. The interior of the gloves is lined with materials such as wool or cashmere to keep your hands warm during the harshest of winters.
Traditional Driving Gloves
As far as style and materials, traditional driving gloves land in between fingerless gloves and cold weather gloves. Traditional gloves are also made with genuine leather, however, they do not have any kind of lining (making them more suitable for warm weather). They are full-fingered and sometimes feature perforated leather or knuckle holes.
Top Brands
Pratt and Hart
Pratt and Hart is a glove manufacturer that is synonymous with high quality and exceptional value. It is headquartered in California and utilizes online retailers to distribute their products. Some of its bestsellers are the Pratt and Hart Traditional Leather Driving Gloves and Pratt and Hart Men's Deerskin Leather Driving Gloves.
Fantastic Zone
Known for making sporting equipment, this company has grown into a worldwide manufacturer in its two decades of production. It sells a very popular Winter Driving Glove that is both non-slip and touchscreen compatible.
Riparo Motorsports
Riparo Motorsports is a family-owned business based in the Pacific Northwest. It produces a multitude of leather products like driving gloves, motorcycle gloves, and other riding gear. It offers a wide range of premium Warm Weather Gloves and Winter Driving Gloves.
Harrms
A relatively newer company, this California startup has made a name for itself in the past few years. As one of the most popular driving gloves that consistently get great driving gloves reviews, the Harrms Genuine Leather Gloves for Driving is also more affordable than other premium options.
Driving Gloves Pricing
- Under $20: These driving gloves are typically made from polyester and offer protection from cold weather. The sizing is limited, with most gloves having stretchy material to adapt to different hand sizes.
- $20-$60: Genuine leather driving gloves that offer well-insulated material or great ventilation for warm weather are common here. The price varies based on size, with larger sizes reaching the highest prices.
Key Features
Lining
The lining of your gloves is incredibly important, and the best choice is entirely dependant on your personal preference. A large selection of gloves come unlined, and if you're a driver who spends most of your time in warm weather areas, this is probably a good option for you since unlined is the coolest form of a driving glove. Winter driving gloves come with lining materials like polyester, wool, or cashmere, each offering their own level of comfort and warmth.
Design
If you want your driving gloves to be as much of a fashion statement as a functional accessory, then the overall design of the glove is going to be an essential feature. Exterior materials, such as leather or polyester, have distinct styles associated with them. Certain optional features like fingerless gloves, knuckle holes, and wrist straps may add or take away from the look you're going for.
Touchscreen Compatibility
Today, basically everyone has some sort of touchscreen they need to use while driving. From GPS navigation to touchscreen radios, or even just using your phone at a rest stop, it can be a pain to have to take your gloves off to use them. Thankfully, a lot of driving gloves will work with touchscreens without compromising on their overall design. If you're someone that needs to utilize this type of technology, then this feature will be key.
Other Considerations
- Color: Most leather gloves give you options between black and brown shades, and some of the best leather driving gloves will offer a wide range of stitching colors as well.
- Sizing: Some brands offer over ten different glove sizes, while others only have one. Knowing what you need and whether or not a certain type of glove can accommodate you is important to know before buying.
- Wrist strap: There are several different types of wrist straps. This one piece could be a deal breaker when it comes to your comfort, so keep an eye out for elasticity or measurements.
Best Driving Gloves Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Driving Gloves Overall: ELMA Luxury Italian Nappa Leather Driving Gloves
Superior style and quality come together with ELMA's luxury driving gloves. Aside from being the most premium choice out there, these gloves also offer an astounding amount of choices for the ideal user experience. There are three different color options, all made from Italian Nappa leather.
A great feature that sets this apart from the competition is the different lining options that make these the best warm driving gloves. Customers have the choice of regular fleece made from 100% polyester, a wool blend perfect for cold climate areas, or the incredibly luxurious cashmere lining. The premium leather exterior manages to boast an impressive grip that makes these the best performance gloves.
As far as drawbacks, most of the issues you might have with this product comes down to the preference. While the different lining options are great, if you’re expecting to drive in hotter temperatures, you might find them too insulated. Also, not every color is available with every lining, so the inability to mix and match options could be frustrating.
Best Value Driving Gloves: VBG VBIGER Winter Touch Screen Driving Gloves
When it comes to affordability and functionality, VBG offers an unbeatable value. The key feature that sets these gloves apart are the materials used throughout the design. The outer layer is comprised of soft and stretchy Jacquard fabric with an anti-slip silicon-infused palm for maximum grip. The inside of the gloves is lined with fleece, making these warm driving gloves ideal for colder climates, which can be a pro or con depending on your preference.
As the name of these gloves indicates, they're made with the intent to be used with touchscreens. Now, we don't want anybody reading this to take that as an endorsement for texting and driving. Instead, this is an excellent feature because of the technological advances in the automotive industry. As more of our vehicles are coming with touchscreen infotainment screens and climate controls, the more versatility we'll need from our driving gloves.
As previously stated, a lot of the features these gloves come with can be good or bad depending on what you're looking for. Simply put, if you live in warm-weather areas or are looking for casual summer gloves, these winter gloves probably aren't the best choice for you. Additionally, if you’re looking for the aesthetically-pleasing look that comes with the best leather driving gloves, you may not be a fan of the appearance that VBG has created here.
Best Driving Gloves Honorable Mention: Riparo Motorsports Men's Fingerless Leather Gloves
The Riparo Motorsport Gloves take our honorable mention spot. These nice driving gloves are made from premium materials and boast a beautifully-appointed exterior. These fingerless gloves are advertised for motorcycle owners, but if you don't want really warm gloves but still want the grip for steering, these are a great option. The knuckle hole and perforated leather contribute to a perfect summer driving glove.
These gloves are made from genuine leather and offer a wide selection of styles. They come with an incredible 11 different color variations, each uniquely stylish in their own way. This versatility is great to match your gloves with other clothing or even your vehicle.
These gloves were made for breathability, which makes them less-than-desirable for cold-weather areas. The wrist strap, which is just a leather band with a snap button, also isn't ideal for a firm hold. In contrast, the competition offers a stretchy cuff that creates a secure hold.
Tips
- Always refer to the company’s provided measurement guide. Sizes vary by manufacturer, but the overall method of measuring your hand is uniform.
- Gloves made of genuine leather are not weatherproof. While getting them wet in the rain for a short walk from your car to your front door isn’t the end of the world, they certainly aren’t made for outdoor use.
- Never put your driving gloves in the washing machine. If you need to get them cleaned, then taking them to a professional dry cleaner is the best option.
- If you’re buying gloves with knuckle holes, be aware that they don’t always line up correctly. Everyone’s hands are different.
- If you buy a pair of gloves that are dyed a certain color, be aware that if they get wet, it’s possible to have the color bleed through and stain your hands.
FAQs
Q: How do I measure my hands?
A: You have to use a soft tape measure, wrap it around your hand from the upper part of your palm and across your knuckles. This size in inches corresponds with each brand’s sizing chart.
Q: What is the warmest lining?
A: Most driving gloves with lined interiors are relatively thin, which is done on purpose with the steering wheel control in mind. So of the materials offered, the cashmere lining is the warmest overall.
Q: What size should I get if I’m in between two sizes?
A: Generally speaking, going a size down would be your best bet. Every glove will stretch slightly (some more than slightly), so if they’re a bit tight at first, they won’t be for too long.
Final Thoughts
The most fashionable and premium gloves you can get are certainly the ELMA Luxury Italian Nappa Leather Driving Gloves.
For a less expensive option, the VBG VBIGER Winter Touch Screen Driving Gloves offer an amazing value. Tell us about your favorites in the comments below!
- RELATEDBest Winter Driving Gloves: Our Top Picks for Toasty HandsBrave the cold season and stay stylish with these great winter driving gloves.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Steering Wheel Knobs: Our Top Picks for Relaxed DrivingThe best steering wheel knobs for your car, truck, SUV, boat, or tractor.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Heated Car Blankets: Stay Warm With These Top PicksCheck out these top heated car blankets to keep you warm and cozy while traveling.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Single-DIN Car Stereos: Give Your Vehicle an Acoustic UpgradeUpgrade your car’s sounds and technology with a single-DIN car stereo.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Trash Cans: Our Picks for a Tidy CarKeep your vehicle neat and tidy with these top car trash cans.READ NOW