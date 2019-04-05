Best Driving Gloves: Increase Your Driving Style and Performance

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Since the popularity of automobiles first took hold, driving gloves have been a staple for every driving experience, from daily use to motorsports. Initially, they were popular because they made steering easier since vehicles didn’t have power steering yet. Nowadays, they're still popular, both as a status symbol and as a functional accessory. Here are our picks for the best driving gloves.

Benefits of Driving Gloves

Superior grip . The control you have over your steering wheel is a big part of driving, and driving gloves were originally made to give drivers the best grip possible. It can help boost performance or just make your ride easier.

Types of Driving Gloves

Fingerless Gloves

Often associated with motorcycles, fingerless gloves are one of the most popular types of driving gloves. They are typically made of leather, which covers from above your knuckles to the top of your wrist. These are popular because they offer full dexterity while still giving grip and protection for the palms of your hands.

Cold-Weather Gloves

Perhaps more similar to what you'd expect from conventional gloves, winter driving gloves cover your whole hand. They are typically made out of genuine leather and come in a selection of different colors. The feature that makes them most suitable for winter is the lining. The interior of the gloves is lined with materials such as wool or cashmere to keep your hands warm during the harshest of winters.

Traditional Driving Gloves

As far as style and materials, traditional driving gloves land in between fingerless gloves and cold weather gloves. Traditional gloves are also made with genuine leather, however, they do not have any kind of lining (making them more suitable for warm weather). They are full-fingered and sometimes feature perforated leather or knuckle holes.

Top Brands

Pratt and Hart

Pratt and Hart is a glove manufacturer that is synonymous with high quality and exceptional value. It is headquartered in California and utilizes online retailers to distribute their products. Some of its bestsellers are the Pratt and Hart Traditional Leather Driving Gloves and Pratt and Hart Men's Deerskin Leather Driving Gloves.

Fantastic Zone

Known for making sporting equipment, this company has grown into a worldwide manufacturer in its two decades of production. It sells a very popular Winter Driving Glove that is both non-slip and touchscreen compatible.

Riparo Motorsports

Riparo Motorsports is a family-owned business based in the Pacific Northwest. It produces a multitude of leather products like driving gloves, motorcycle gloves, and other riding gear. It offers a wide range of premium Warm Weather Gloves and Winter Driving Gloves.

Harrms

A relatively newer company, this California startup has made a name for itself in the past few years. As one of the most popular driving gloves that consistently get great driving gloves reviews, the Harrms Genuine Leather Gloves for Driving is also more affordable than other premium options.

Driving Gloves Pricing

Under $20: These driving gloves are typically made from polyester and offer protection from cold weather. The sizing is limited, with most gloves having stretchy material to adapt to different hand sizes.

Key Features

Lining

The lining of your gloves is incredibly important, and the best choice is entirely dependant on your personal preference. A large selection of gloves come unlined, and if you're a driver who spends most of your time in warm weather areas, this is probably a good option for you since unlined is the coolest form of a driving glove. Winter driving gloves come with lining materials like polyester, wool, or cashmere, each offering their own level of comfort and warmth.

Design

If you want your driving gloves to be as much of a fashion statement as a functional accessory, then the overall design of the glove is going to be an essential feature. Exterior materials, such as leather or polyester, have distinct styles associated with them. Certain optional features like fingerless gloves, knuckle holes, and wrist straps may add or take away from the look you're going for.

Touchscreen Compatibility

Today, basically everyone has some sort of touchscreen they need to use while driving. From GPS navigation to touchscreen radios, or even just using your phone at a rest stop, it can be a pain to have to take your gloves off to use them. Thankfully, a lot of driving gloves will work with touchscreens without compromising on their overall design. If you're someone that needs to utilize this type of technology, then this feature will be key.

Other Considerations

Color: Most leather gloves give you options between black and brown shades, and some of the best leather driving gloves will offer a wide range of stitching colors as well.

Most leather gloves give you options between black and brown shades, and some of the best leather driving gloves will offer a wide range of stitching colors as well. Sizing: Some brands offer over ten different glove sizes, while others only have one. Knowing what you need and whether or not a certain type of glove can accommodate you is important to know before buying.

Some brands offer over ten different glove sizes, while others only have one. Knowing what you need and whether or not a certain type of glove can accommodate you is important to know before buying. Wrist strap: There are several different types of wrist straps. This one piece could be a deal breaker when it comes to your comfort, so keep an eye out for elasticity or measurements.

Best Driving Gloves Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Driving Gloves Overall: ELMA Luxury Italian Nappa Leather Driving Gloves