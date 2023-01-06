The Best Heated Vests in 2023: Stay Warm With No Restrictions
Sometimes a heated jacket is a little too much.
Heated jackets are a game-changer for anyone who spends time out in the garage or elsewhere, as even the best gear can fail to deliver on bitter winter days, and having a jacket that can heat your core makes all the difference in the world. The problem is that if you're working in tight spaces, bulky sleeves might be something you've got to leave behind. That doesn't mean you're out of luck when it comes to a little extra warmth. Heated vests are a real thing, and some of the biggest names in the working world offer them. That doesn't mean you should just run home with the first option you find. You just might miss out on the perfect fit for your needs if you don't look around. You don't need to waste your time sifting through the pile, though. We've already got the best-of-the-best rounded up for you.
Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless AXIS Black Heated Vest
- Good battery life
- Shares compact batteries with popular power tools
- Quality materials used
- Battery pack doubles as power bank
- Expensive
- No batteries included
Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest
- Affordable
- Batteries included
- Great battery life
- Relatively delicate
- Tight fit for some body types
DeWalt Heated Reversible Vest
|The perfect way to build off your DeWalt power tool collection. This vest shares batteries with legendary equipment, and is built to endure any environment.
- Shares batteries with popular power tools
- Quality materials used
- Battery pack doubles as power bank
- Battery included
- Expensive
- Uses bulky battery
Summary List
- Best Overall: Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless AXIS Black Heated Vest
- Best Value: Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest
- Honorable Mention: DeWalt Heated Reversible Vest
- Best Base Layer: Gerbing 7-Volt Battery Heated Vest Liner
- Best Value Runner-Up: ActionHeat 5-Volt Heated Vest
Methodology
Workwear is a big part of our lives. We might make a living behind a keyboard, but most of our free time is spent turning wrenches in one form or another. We understand the value of something like a heated vest. We also know from personal experience which brands are actually worth trusting. We also appreciate the fact that our experiences are just that, and back our selection up with research, and read into what others have to say about leading products before recommending anything to you.
Reviews & Recommendations
Specs
- Manufacturer:Milwaukee
- Part Number:305B-20L
- Batteries Included:No
Pros
- Good battery life
- Shares compact batteries with popular power tools
- Quality materials used
- Battery pack doubles as power bank
Cons
- Expensive
- No batteries included
Specs
- Manufacturer:Ororo
- Part Number:ORORO-18650
- Batteries Included:Yes
Pros
- Affordable
- Batteries included
- Great battery life
Cons
- Relatively delicate
- Tight fit for some body types
Honorable MentionDeWalt Heated Reversible Vest SEE IT
Specs
- Manufacturer:DeWalt
- Part Number:DCHV086BD1-L
- Batteries Included:Yes
Pros
- Shares batteries with popular power tools
- Quality materials used
- Battery pack doubles as power bank
- Battery included
Cons
- Expensive
- Uses bulky battery
Best Base LayerGerbing 7-Volt Battery Heated Vest LinerSEE IT
Specs
- Manufacturer:Gerbing
- Part Number:GER-VL
- Batteries Included:Yes
Pros
- Can easily be worn under other layers
- Lightweight
- Good battery life
- Battery included
Cons
- Fits tight, bigger size than usual required
- Outperformed by other options
Best Value Runner-UpActionHeat 5-Volt Heated Vest SEE IT
Specs
- Manufacturer:ActionHeat
- Part Number:AH-VST-5V-01-L
- Batteries Included:Yes
Pros
- Affordable
- Versatile battery
- Easy to wear under other layers
- Battery included
Cons
- Battery life can see improvement
- Tight fit on shoulders
What to Consider When Choosing a Heated Vest
Those of you looking to make an educated decision won't blindly pick from any list. You're going to think things over and make the pick that truly fits best into your life, just like anyone should. You might just need some pointers on how to do that. Thankfully, heated vests are really simple, and you can base your decision on a few key aspects.
Key Features
Fit
Fit is perhaps the most important aspect of your heated vest. You need to find something that fits you comfortably. It's worth doing a little research into reviews and what others have to say about the fit and whether or not it's true to size for you. Don't just think about how it fits your body, though. Think about how it'll fit over or under other layers you intend to wear with your vest.
Power Source
Both Milwaukee and DeWalt made our list of recommendations. Both of their respective vests share batteries with their power tool lines, and that's a major deal if you're an owner of tools from either brand as you can use the batteries across a tool ecosystem and save money. Other vests on the market also rely on battery sources that can be used as power packs or for other purposes. Obviously, there's a most attractive option for you, and you really want to take your time to consider which power source makes the most sense for you. It’s also worth noting that the type of battery used directly relates to how long you can run the heating elements on a single charge.
Durability
Durability is always a concern for workwear. You don't want to waste your money on something that's going to get torn up within a few minutes of exposure to the environment you typically expose yourself to. That's especially true when there's even the slightest chance of electrical components failing. Reading into what materials used is a great help when determining what a jacket will handle. However, customer reviews are generally the best way to gage the durability of any kind of work or outerwear.
FAQs
You have questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: Can you wear a heated vest under a jacket?
A: Yes. Some are even designed specifically to be worn under other layers and should be considered if you prefer to do so.
Q: How are heated vests powered?
A: Heated vests are battery-powered, and the manufacturer determines what type of battery is used. Some use battery packs that double as power banks, while others share batteries with power tools.
Q: How long does a battery last in a heated jacket?
A: That depends on two many factors to make a blanket statement. Many options allow you to work with different battery sizes and offer different heating levels, which directly impact how long the batteries will last.
Q: Should a heated vest fit tight or loose?
A: You want heated wear to hug to fit relatively snugly. Otherwise, it's possible for drafts to hinder the performance of the heating elements.