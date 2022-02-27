Make Failed Starts a Thing of the Past with the Best Car Battery Warmers

Fortunately, there’s a workaround you can use to keep your battery warm and safe from rough or failed starts: a car battery warmer. These insulated wraps envelop your battery in extra warmth, trapping heat and preventing the problems cold temperatures can bring on. We’ve rounded up some of the best car battery warmers right here.

Freezing winter weather can not only drain your battery faster but also slow down the chemical reaction that happens each time you twist your key in the ignition or hit your ignition button. This can leave you sitting behind the wheel, watching your car sputter or fail to start.

Winter wreaks all kinds of automotive havoc. It’s hard on your car’s exterior, your tires, and even your car’s under-the-hood parts and functions. One area that can be particularly frustrating when temps drop and you need to hit the road? Your car battery.

This battery heater is super easy to install and use — simply wrap it around the battery fr quick heat so you can get full cranking power.

Affordable and simple, this car battery warmer can be used at any size and doesn’t require any power to keep your starts reliable and easy.

This car battery warmer is easy to install and can keep your power source protected even when the ambient air is freezing.

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

A good car battery warmer can lock in heat without impeding your car’s performance or usual functionality. So, to highlight the best of the best , we sought out the highest-rated and most highly-reviewed products available online. Looking solely at battery warmers, we compared the top products to one another and paid close attention to details like the material, the size and battery fitment for different vehicles, the installation method (and its ease), and the amount of warmth provided. Our picks were those car battery warmers that performed consistently and delivered reliable heat to keep batteries functioning at their best even in freezing or below-freezing temps.

The only complaint users have about this car battery warmer is it doesn’t include an external thermostat. That’s not essential, but it does give you less control over the heat level – and you can’t add one if you want.

The Temro Zerostart Battery Blanket is everything you need wrapped into one slim, easy-to-install product. Made out of Thinsulate thermal insulation, it’s thinner than most car battery warmers and easily fits into place under your hood. That insulation material is also nicely durable, locking in heat to maintain your battery’s temperature in both cold and warm weather. When you need an extra dose of heat, you can plug the product into any 120-volt outlet and it’ll warm up your battery’s core by 60 to 70 degrees above the ambient outdoor temperature. And it fits an array of battery sizes, from 24, 24F, and 24R to 35, 38, and 74.

However, it’s critical that you work carefully when you’re fitting the wrap to your battery’s size. If you don’t fit it perfectly and trim the edges closely, you may experience sparking once your car fires up.

Wrap your battery up for added warmth without spending a lot and opt for the Aopec Battery Insulation Kit. Designed to fit nearly all top- and side-mounted car batteries, this budget-friendly product can be adjusted and adapted to suit whatever length you need. Just cut the polyester and aluminum insulation once it’s wrapped around your battery and seal it in place with the included tape. All of these materials are quite durable, able to survive while trapping extra heat to keep your battery working well in any weather. From high levels of heat to oil to battery acids, this insulation can withstand it all. Plus, the entire kit takes just minutes to set up, with no complicated wiring or other components to fight with.

Just keep in mind, though, that this battery cover is only meant to be used at temperatures of 0 degrees or below. It also isn’t the hottest warmer; it gets warm, and it won’t quickly or immediately raise battery temps. Plus, there’s no way to secure the wrap onto the battery, so you’ll need to use zip ties (or remove it before you drive).

Kat’s Battery Heater is a super simple car battery warmer, but it’s one that’s nice and easy to use in winter weather. Designed for use when outdoor temps hit 0 degrees, this product helps extend the lifespan and power capacity of your car battery by providing a bit of added heat. Made out of vinyl and able to resist oil and acids, it’s durable under the hood. It delivers 80 watts of heating power, and all you have to do to get started is wrap the product around your battery and plug it in to achieve your usual cranking power.

Make sure to install this battery warmer carefully and below your terminals and connectors. If there’s any chance of contact, the insulation material can cause arcs or sparks, as the foil side conducts electricity.

The Design Engineering Cell Saver Battery Insulation Kit is one seriously durable product. This tough car battery warmer is made with titanium in its material mix, and it’s engineered to be stronger than competing products for better durability and thermal performance. The wrap can withstand as much as 2,000 degrees, making it perfectly safe under your hood. Yet at the same time, it’s pliable, can be wrapped tightly, promotes airflow for better performance, and dampens vibrations while it’s in place. And when it comes to durability, this product really performs. It traps and neutralizes harmful battery acid, can withstand oils, and won’t break down with use.

Just keep in mind that this insulating battery warmer may not fit all batteries. You’ll want to double-check the sizing against your existing battery to ensure a tight, spark- and arc-free fit.

Here’s a car battery warmer that’s so effective at delivering insulation, it’s actually used by the U.S. military: the Thermo-Tec Heat Management Battery Heat Barrier. While this product doesn’t provide electric heat to your battery, it does offer a nice protective layer of insulation around its exterior, and it’s durable enough to survive whatever happens under the hood and on the road. It’s made out of Thermo-Tec’s innovative insulation material, which can withstand (and protect against) factors like corrosion, battery acids, and surrounding temperature fluctuations. And it’s even kind to the environment, as you can recycle it once you no longer need it.

Our Verdict on Car Battery Warmers

The best car battery warmer for increased heat and reliable battery performance in winter weather is the Temro Zerostart Battery Blanket, which wraps your power source in an extra 60 to 70 degrees of heat. If you’re looking for cold weather protection and added warmth at an affordable price, the Aopec Battery Insulation Kit is another great option.





What to Consider When Buying a Car Battery Warmer

If you’re in the market for a new car battery warmer, you’ll find that many products look pretty similar online. Here’s what you should keep an eye out for as you shop for the best fit for your vehicle and battery.

Car Battery Warmers Key Features



Heat-Retaining Insulation

A battery warmer can’t effectively heat up your car battery if the material it’s made out of loses warmth quickly. You want a product that offers layers of insulation to trap heat around your battery. Whether you’re opting for insulated wraps or wraps with heating pads, insulation (and even reflective insulation to help direct heat better) is key to ensuring your battery’s fluids don’t freeze.

Adjustable or Customizable Fit

Not all car batteries are exactly the same size, which means that not all battery warmers are going to flawlessly fit your specific battery. While you can look for products that are made specifically for the size you need, it’s easier to find ones that are adjustable or customizable. Some battery warmers, for example, can be cut to size. Others feature Velcro or adjustable straps so you can achieve a secure, safe fit.

Resistant to Oil and Abrasions

If there’s one thing your car battery warmer has to be able to do beyond heat up your battery, it’s survive all of the different fluids and potential problems it can encounter under your hood. Oil is one of the most likely contaminants, so make sure to look for a product that’s oil-resistant. And if you’ll be removing your warmer often, you can run into snags, abrasions, and potential tears; this means it’s also a good idea to opt for a product that’s abrasion-resistant and durable.

Car Battery Warmers Pricing

The price of a car battery warmer depends on how feature-filled the product is. If you’re looking for non-electric warmers that increase your battery’s temperature with insulation alone, you can find options priced between $20 and $50. If you’re opting for a car battery warmer that actually heats up and provides electric warmth, you’ll spend between $50 and $100 – though some products can be as expensive as $150.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Can you leave on a car battery warmer overnight?

A: You can definitely leave your car battery warmer on your battery and plugged in overnight. Having one of these insulated products wrapped around your battery can prevent its fluid from freezing and its power capacity from diminishing so you don’t experience rough or failed starts first thing in the morning.

Q: How warm do car battery warmers get?

A: It really depends on the product that you’re using. In general, if your warmer includes an electric heating element, it can raise the temperature to between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Q: When should I plug in my car battery warmer?

A: You can plug in your battery warmer any time you’re parked. It’s a good idea, if temperatures are staying low, to plug in regularly and especially overnight, when temperatures can drop even more.