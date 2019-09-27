Best Garage Floor Mats: Protect and Upgrade Your Garage

The garage is a major gateway into your house and should be properly maintained. Making sure the floor is clean and free of stains will prevent it from showing wear and tear. That’s where a garage floor mat can help. First, it can easily be placed beneath any vehicle to catch leaks or spills. It also prevents grass, dirt, or grime from being dragged into the house. Here are the top-rated garage floor mats to consider to better protect your garage and home.

Their size means a large amount of weight can move them around. You may need to hold them down with heavy-duty tape. Plus, they can tear if forcibly moved. If you order replacements, the new set may not match the old set.

The mats are lightweight and can be moved around easily by hand to connect each one together. Plus, it covers a 24-square-foot area. They also contain no trace of toxic phthalates and are eco-friendly.

These high-quality and thick EVA foam floor mats are soft and provide an extra layer of protection for your feet and cars. Each one is water-resistant to handle liquids and also noise-resistant.

If you want to cover a large space you will have to order multiple mats. The material is not heat-resistant, and being left in extreme temperatures may weaken the fabric.

It is designed with waterproof backing and long-lasting polyester fiber that is easy to clean with soap and water. Each is developed with a non-slip backing to prevent the mat from sliding around.

This mat is simple to set up and is capable of trapping and containing all types of vehicle liquids, such as motor oil, radiator fluid, and power steering fluid. It also keeps grass and dirt from entering your home.

Each mat is rather expensive and may come with wrinkles that may not fade over time. The mats are also a bit thin and may not hold a ton of water but can handle most garage spills.

You can easily install the mat by using the affixed double-sided tape. The strong adhesive polyvinyl rubber clings firmly to the ground, enabling you to park on top of it. It’s also simple to cut with scissors, and the firm edges will not fray or split.

These large, car-length floor mats are specifically designed to protect the floor against stains and spills. The dense fabric can absorb and contain moisture to prevent the liquid from leaking or soaking through to the floor.

The best garage floor mats are designed to keep the ground from being harmed from chemicals, such as oil spills, power steering fluid, gasoline, and any other drips or leaks from your car, truck, or SUV. Remain clean. The garage is one of the common entrances to your home, and you want to keep it clean. A containment mat can also be used to wash off the bottom of your shoes before you step foot inside to prevent any mud or grass from getting on your carpet.

Types of Garage Floor Mats Roll-Out Mats This is the most common type of mat and perhaps even the most durable of garage flooring materials. These mats are designed with a strong and thick layer of fabric built to absorb nearly any type of fluid. The material is capable of holding fluids to stop them from leaking onto the garage floor. Interlocking Tiles This type of mat is commonly seen in gyms or yoga studios and is made up of tough yet bendable, high-quality polymer foam. Each foldable EVA mat can be interlocked with another to create and build your own custom design for all garage floors. They are versatile and convenient to carry and move around as you create your own DIY garage. Top Brands Armor All Perhaps one of the most well-known names in the world of cars, Amor All designs cleaning products. The company operates out of Danbury, Conn., and began in 1962 with a formula designed to protect rubber, plastic, and vinyl. One of its best floor protectors is the Armor All Garage Floor Mat. Drymate This Minnesota-based manufacturer began its business more than 30 years ago. The company began its focus on creating a waterproof blanket. Today, it continues to create and design all types of waterproof and water-resistant floor mats, including the Drymate Large Premium Absorbent Garage Floor Mat. Garage Floor Mats Pricing $10-25: Here you will find garage floor mats that are smaller and perhaps easier to place and move around. These are typically foam tiles that interlock with one another or ones you can quickly set up when needed. They will be made of high-quality materials capable of absorbing any fluid that comes from your vehicle. $25 and up: In this price range you will find much larger garage floor mats, and they are designed to stay beneath a vehicle while it is parked. They can take up more room, may even fill the entire garage, and feature the same quality of materials as the cheaper mats.

Key Features Material When choosing a garage floor mat, you need to find one that suits your particular needs. If you constantly deal with leaking fluid, you will need a mat that is capable of absorbing a lot of liquid. Many can only take so much before the fluid begins to damage them and run through to the floor. Foam garage tiles may not be that absorbent but can still do a great job at handling a certain amount of liquid. Fabric mats will generally provide a more even manner to absorb whatever is leaking. Size Mats come in a variety of different sizes. If you need one that fits underneath the entire vehicle, you will want to compare its length with the car. You may also decide you want to cover the entire floor of the garage with a mat. While that is doable, it may be expensive or difficult to do. Foam garage floor tiles may be your best choice for covering more space. Mats tend to be more cumbersome and can be a hassle to move around on your own. Environment Consider getting a garage floor mat that suits the climate you live in. If you live somewhere that gets a lot of snow or rain, you may want a mat with thicker fabric or more layers so it's more absorbent. If you live in a hot environment you should think about getting a mat that is heat-resistant. Other Considerations Adhesive: Keeping the mat on the floor can also be a hassle. Make sure it has a strong adhesive backing to it to prevent it from moving around while you work on it. Best Garage Floor Mats Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Garage Floor Mats Overall: Armor All Garage Floor Mat

Armor All is known for making high-quality products that clean and protect your vehicle, and its brand of garage floor mats are highly effective. These large, car-length floor mats are specifically designed to protect the floor against stains and spills. The dense fabric absorbs and contains moisture to prevent the liquid from leaking or soaking through to the garage floor, so you don't have to worry about cleaning up messes. Each mat is easy to install by using the affixed double-sided tape provided on the bottom of the material. The strong adhesive polyolefin rubber is capable of clinging firmly to nearly any garage surface, enabling you to park on top of it as a sort of parking mat. It's also simple to cut with scissors, and the firm edges will not fray or split. There are a few things to note with the mats, however. Each one is on the expensive side and may come with wrinkles that might not fade over time. The mats are also a bit thin and may not be capable of holding a large amount of liquid all at once. However, they can handle most leaks that come from a vehicle. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Garage Floor Mats Value: Drymate Large Premium Absorbent Garage Floor Mat

This mat from Drymate is simple to set up and is capable of trapping, containing, and absorbing a wide variety of vehicle liquids, such as motor oil, radiator fluid, power steering fluid, and even gasoline. The material is also great at cleaning grass and dirt from the bottom of your shoes before entering your home. The mat's fabric is created with waterproof, long-lasting polyester fiber that is simple to clean with soap and water. You can even use a vacuum to pick up any unwanted surface dirt and debris. Each mat is also developed with a non-slip backing to prevent the mat from sliding around beneath you. One thing to keep in mind before ordering these mats is that they aren't very big. If you want to cover a large space you will have to order multiple mats. Also, the material is not heat-resistant, and being left in extreme temperatures may weaken the fabric, causing it to bend and fold at the edges. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Garage Floor Mats Honorable Mention: ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Garage Floor Mat

