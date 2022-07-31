Best Truck Floor Mats: Keep Your Grubby Feet Off the Carpet

Trucks are expensive, and though you’ll probably be using it for work and may abuse it off-road, it’s still important to preserve your massive investment as best you can. You’re probably happy to shell out a couple thousand dollars on a sweet bedliner or bullbar, but we’re here to remind you to spend a few extra bucks on a quality set of floor mats.

Even if you’re not taking your pickup to a construction site every day, the carpet and factory floor mats can become worn and faded over time. To preserve the underlying carpet and help improve your chances of getting a good resale value, pick up a set of floor mats to trap dirt, water, and other debris that sticks to your feet.