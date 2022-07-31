Best Truck Floor Mats: Keep Your Grubby Feet Off the Carpet

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Trucks are expensive, and though you’ll probably be using it for work and may abuse it off-road, it’s still important to preserve your massive investment as best you can. You’re probably happy to shell out a couple thousand dollars on a sweet bedliner or bullbar, but we’re here to remind you to spend a few extra bucks on a quality set of floor mats.
Even if you’re not taking your pickup to a construction site every day, the carpet and factory floor mats can become worn and faded over time. To preserve the underlying carpet and help improve your chances of getting a good resale value, pick up a set of floor mats to trap dirt, water, and other debris that sticks to your feet.
Our Methodology
I got my first car in 1999, and shortly after totaling it, I bought another car that was worth protecting. It was then that I got into the world of floor mats, and I’ve been a WeatherTech fan ever since. I look for floor mats that offer a good fit and easy installation, because it makes cleaning and removal much simpler. Quality and durability were also top of mind for me, because as much as I like floor mats, shopping for replacement mats after you’ve toasted a set is no fun at all. If you want to learn more about how we pick products for our roundups, head to The Drive’s Gear About page for more information.
Best Truck Floor Mats Reviews & Recommendations
Best OverallWeatherTech Floor LinersCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: WeatherTech
- Colors: Multiple
- Model-Specific: Yes
Pros
- Amazing fit
- Top-notch quality
- Great protection against dirt and moisture
Cons
- More expensive than most
- Can be somewhat difficult to install, depending on the truck and size of floorboard
WeatherTech is the biggest name in floor mats, and the company has expanded its operations over the years to include all manner of automotive accessories. Its floormats remain the flagship product, however, and the company’s Floor Liners are among the best-fitting and durable products around. WeatherTech laser measures vehicles to get the best fit possible, and its mats are designed to capture dirt and moisture before it hits your truck floor.
Unlike the generic floor mats you can pick up at the local auto parts shop, WeatherTech’s products are specifically designed for individual trucks. That means you’ll have to search out your specific make and model to get the right fit. That said, once you’ve found the right mat, you’ll have one that fits like a glove.
Best ValueBDK ProLinerCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: BDK
- Colors: Multiple
- Model-Specific: Trim-to-fit
Pros
- Incredible value pricing
- Super-flexible material makes installation a breeze
- Great protection and fit with no slips
Cons
- Buyer must trim the mat to fit
- Can be somewhat difficult to install, depending on the truck and size of floorboard
BDK makes a set of budget-friendly floor mats that offer great quality and protection for your truck’s carpeting. They’re not tailored to fit a specific vehicle, but the ProLiner mats can be trimmed for a better fit. Flexible materials allows the mats to squeeze through tight spaces and make installation a breeze, while the robust anti-slip backing keeps them in place for the long haul.
BDK’s ProLiner mats feature deep channels and ridges to capture dirt and water, and the set comes with coverage for both rows of your truck’s seating. The rear mat features a center section to cover the space between the seats for even more protection. You can also choose between black, tan, or gray to match your truck’s interior.
Best Heavy-Duty MatHusky Liners Uni-FitCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: Husky
- Colors: Black
- Model-Specific: No. Trim-to-fit
Pros
- Thick, durable material
- Easy to trim and install
- Deep grooves trap tons of dirt and moisture
Cons
- Can be too narrow for some trucks
- Some buyers report bad smell out of the box
With its Uni-Fit product, Husky managed to make truck floor mats that are both light and rugged. Though they’re not tailored to fit from the factory, the trim-to-fit design is relatively easy to deal with and the mats’ deep ridges keep all the dirt and grime locked in place. Underneath, the Husky mats feature ridges to keep them in place, and they’re easy to pull out and hose down.
Husky guarantees the Uni-Fit floor mats for life, so you can buy without worrying about shredding them in a month. Many buyers state that the mats are too narrow for their vehicle, and some report an off-putting odor when taking them out of the box. It’s important to measure before purchasing, and if you experience an odor, let the mats rest outside of the packaging, which should remedy the smell.
Best All-Weather ProtectionWeatherTech All-Weather Floor MatsCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: WeatherTech
- Colors: Multiple
- Model-Specific: No. Trim-to-fit
Pros
- Amazing fit
- Top-notch quality
- Great protection against dirt and moisture
Cons
- More expensive than most
- Can be somewhat difficult to install, depending on the truck and size of floorboard
WeatherTech makes an amazing line of laser-fit floor mats, but the company’s not a one-trick pony. Its All-Weather mats offer great protection and fit, but require trimming for specific applications. WeatherTech designed the front mats with different shapes for a better fit, but many people still report having to trim and cut small notches to go around seat posts and other floor shapes.
The All-Weather mats feature a unique compound that stays pliable in cold weather and prevents cracking. There are no PVCs, and buyers state that there is very little to no off-gassing when opening the package.
Honorable Mention3D Maxpider Custom Fit Floor MatsCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: 3D Maxpider
- Colors: Multiple
- Model-Specific: Yes
Pros
- Great fit and handsome design
- Three colors to match any interior
- Easy installation
Cons
- Only a three-year warranty
- Lacks deep grooves and channels to trap dirt
Very few floor mats can compete on the level with WeatherTech, and 3D Maxpider’s mats are one of the best to take on the industry giant. They offer a custom-fit design for specific vehicles, and feature a shock- and sound-absorbent material for better comfort and sound deadening. They don’t have deep ridges or grooves like some products on this list, but the 3D Maxpider mats feature a prominent raised lip to capture dirt and grime.
The company backs its floor mats with a three-year warranty, which is decent but falls way short of the lifetime warranty WeatherTech offers. Additionally, some buyers report discoloration after longer periods of time. On the upside, 3D Maxpider’s customer service appears to be solid, so you’ll likely get a quick resolution to any issues you experience.
Best WeatherTech AlternativeSmartLiner All-Weather Custom MatsCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Brand: SmartLiner
- Colors: Black
- Model-Specific: Yes
Pros
- Accurate fit
- Reasonable price
- Lifetime warranty
Cons
- Some mats only fit specific truck configurations
- Not as thick as other mats
SmartLiner is another company giving WeatherTech a run for its money. The SmartLiner All-Weather mats feature a skid-resistant underside and a textured surface to capture all the mess from your boots. The company uses laser scans to determine fit, so the mats are tailored for seat rails, pedals, and other obstacles that reside in your truck’s footwell.
Though SmartLiner’s mats are custom-fit, they aren’t compatible with every variant of every model. The company’s website lists restrictions for trucks like the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500, where mats only fit certain cab configurations and bed setups.
Our Verdict
When I look for floor mats, I don’t typically shop past WeatherTech. The company’s products are high-quality, fit well, and are backed by a lifetime warranty. I’ve never had a problem in over 20 years of buying the company’s products, and its laser measuring process ensures an accurate fit in a huge variety of trucks and other vehicles. They’re also suitable for snowy weather, and the tall sides of the Floor Liners keep your grubby, salty feet from rubbing the grime into your truck’s actual carpeting.
Things to Consider Before Buying Truck Floor Mats
Fit
Do you care about laser-fit floor mats, or do you just want a budget option to keep your carpet fresh? In many cases, you’ll be able to trim a universal mat to fit, but it won’t be as good an option as buying one with a tailored design.
Cost
Floor mats don’t tend to be exorbitantly expensive, but you can spend too much if you’re not careful. Consider the fit and warranty coverage with any purchase, and make sure you understand any limitations to avoid overspending.
Color
Many of the nicer floor mat brands offer products in at least three colors, including tan, gray, and black. Those three colors cover most of the interior colors in vehicles today, but you should be aware of how your vehicle’s interior is designed. You may have tan seats but black floors or gray accents in conspicuous places. You don’t have to buy the exact same color as the rest of your interior, but make sure the mats won’t look silly against the rest of your car.
Floor Mat Pricing
In most cases, you can get a quality set of floor mats for your truck for well under $100, but you can spend way more or less. There are dozens of sub-$20 mats for sale online, some with great reviews. On the other end of the spectrum, expect to pay up to $200 or more for a set of custom-fit floor mats from a well-respected brand.
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: Do I need floor mats if I have vinyl floors?
A: Vinyl floors are more rugged and durable than carpeting, but you may still want to protect them. Floor mats also help trap dirt and moisture, which can damage your interior and flooring if you ignore it.
Q: What’s the difference between floor mats and floor liners?
A: Floor mats typically cover the bottom portion of your truck’s flooring, while floor liners offer coverage for the surrounding carpeting. It’s worth noting that most floor liners are custom-fit and may be more expensive.
Q: Do I need floor mats, or are my factory mats fine?
A: Unless your truck came with rubber all-weather mats from the factory, you’ll probably benefit from a new set. Carpet floor mats offer some protection for the carpet below, but they aren’t able to withstand prolonged abuse, and the fibers in the mats tend to degrade with use. Your truck’s resale value will be negatively impacted if the carpets are shredded, so the cost of mats could save you thousands down the road.
Q: Are rubber mats bad for the environment?
A: Depending on how they’re manufactured and handled, they can be. Large, established companies like WeatherTech have clearly stated environmental sustainability policies, so if that’s a concern for you, check the company website.
