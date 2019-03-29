Best All Weather Floor Mats: Protect Your Car Year Round With These Top Picks

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you commute or run daily errands using your car, you might want to consider protecting your car from all the dust, dirt, and grime that comes with it. All-weather car mats are made of durable rubber that can handle anything and everything you, your passengers, and other elements throw at it. When it comes to certain elements like sand, mud, snow, and debris making their way into your car, you are better safe than sorry.

Best All-Weather Car Mats Overall: Husky Liners 99001 Black Weatherbeater Front and 2nd Seat Floor liners

Best Value All-Weather Car Mats: OxGord Universal Fit 3-Piece Full Set Rubber Floor Mat

Best All-Weather Car Mats Honorable Mention: Weathertech FloorLiner DigitalFit

Benefits of All Weather Floor Mats

Durability. All-weather car mats are made from heavy-duty rubber which makes them last longer than other types of mats. The material is sturdy, yet flexible, allowing it to withstand wear and tear. They will also withstand constant contact and rubbing of shoes.

Types of All Weather Floor Mats

Rubber Floor Mats

Rubber car mats are very resistant to moisture and water. In wet conditions or on rainy days, all-weather mats might be your best option. They come with lines and ridges to help keep moisture or water in place. This prevents spillage on the car floor. Rubber car mats are all-weather because they capture moisture as well as dirt.

Carpet Floor Mats

If you are looking to protect your car from dirt, dust, and debris, carpet car mats may be what you need. They are popular for catching dirt since they use synthetic weave fibers that trap and hold dirt in place, making them reliable. If you are looking to use carpet mats even in wet conditions, you should consider having them fitted with water absorbent fibers.

Top Brands

WeatherTech

For more than 30 years now, since 1988, WeatherTech has been thriving in the floor liner business. The company is recognized for its high-quality and durable car mats. It makes floor mats from Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), a rubber-like compound which doesn’t have harmful PVCs, is 100% recyclable, and is OEM-approved. The mats are designed to fit according to the car model and type. Some of its best-selling car mats are the WeatherTech 446071 FloorLiner and the affordable WeatherTech 445424 Rear Floor Liner.

Husky Liners

Husky Liners is based in Winfield, Kansas and has been in business since 1988. The company mainly focuses on trucks and SUVs. Hence, Husky Liners’ floor mats are not available for many cars. Its floor liners are categorized into Weatherbeater, X-Act Contour, and Heavy Duty, all of which provide protection in all weather conditions. Its best-selling product is the Husky Liners Black Weatherbeater Front & 2nd Seat Floor Liners, as well as affordable options like the Husky Liners Black Weatherbeater Front Floor Liners.

Motor Trend

Motor Trend offers customizability above all else. Its all-weather car mats can easily be trimmed to fit your car with just a pair of scissors. The mats are durable and easy to clean. The company designs the all-weather mats with rubber to make them odorless and long-lasting and offers affordable options such as the Motor Trend 4pc All-Weather Heavy Duty Floor Protection and the Motor Trend FlexTough Contour Lines All-Weather Protection.

Pricing

Under $80: Here you will find a variety of all-weather car mats that should suit your short-term needs in terms of quality and strength. You can easily find mats in this price range that are durable and designed to precisely fit your floor contours. However, if you are looking for a mat that will protect and sustain your floor for a long while, you should consider higher price ranges.

Key Features

Ridges and Rims

The ideal all-weather floor mat should have higher ridges or edges forming the perimeter of the mat. This is effective if you are looking to prevent spillage to your floor. Look for ridges or grooves that can channel or move water that accumulates behind the pedal into a catch basin to keep the surface under your feet free from water.

Backing

Ideally, the best car mat’s backing should have nibs or teeth that can sink and grab the carpet. Look for one that has a system for locking it and to prevent it from sliding all over the floor space.

Thickness

Thicker car mats are better than thin ones. Thickness amounts to heaviness so the mat won’t move around the floor space. Thicker mats are less vulnerable to curling, drying out, and cracking. They also offer more effectiveness when you want to handle lots of snow, mud, or gravel.

Other Considerations