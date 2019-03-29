Best All Weather Floor Mats: Protect Your Car Year Round With These Top Picks
For all-season protection of your car’s floor, check out these all-weather floor mats
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
If you commute or run daily errands using your car, you might want to consider protecting your car from all the dust, dirt, and grime that comes with it. All-weather car mats are made of durable rubber that can handle anything and everything you, your passengers, and other elements throw at it. When it comes to certain elements like sand, mud, snow, and debris making their way into your car, you are better safe than sorry.
Best All-Weather Car Mats Overall:
Husky Liners 99001 Black Weatherbeater Front and 2nd Seat Floor liners
Best Value All-Weather Car Mats: OxGord Universal Fit 3-Piece Full Set Rubber Floor Mat
Best All-Weather Car Mats Honorable Mention: Weathertech FloorLiner DigitalFit
Benefits of All Weather Floor Mats
- Durability. All-weather car mats are made from heavy-duty rubber which makes them last longer than other types of mats. The material is sturdy, yet flexible, allowing it to withstand wear and tear. They will also withstand constant contact and rubbing of shoes.
- Trap moisture and dirt. The surface is waterproof, allowing it to trap spillage. All-weather mats also effectively trap dry particles like sand and dust.
- Easy to clean. The materials are very easy to clean and wash. Spillage can easily be washed or sprayed with water and soap. No odor is left when the mats dry.
- Interior protection. Mats provide the best interior protection for the car floor by keeping the carpet dry and clean.
- Visual appeal. All-weather car mats will add class and color to your car by accentuating the car’s interior look.
Types of All Weather Floor Mats
Rubber Floor Mats
Rubber car mats are very resistant to moisture and water. In wet conditions or on rainy days, all-weather mats might be your best option. They come with lines and ridges to help keep moisture or water in place. This prevents spillage on the car floor. Rubber car mats are all-weather because they capture moisture as well as dirt.
Carpet Floor Mats
If you are looking to protect your car from dirt, dust, and debris, carpet car mats may be what you need. They are popular for catching dirt since they use synthetic weave fibers that trap and hold dirt in place, making them reliable. If you are looking to use carpet mats even in wet conditions, you should consider having them fitted with water absorbent fibers.
Top Brands
WeatherTech
For more than 30 years now, since 1988, WeatherTech has been thriving in the floor liner business. The company is recognized for its high-quality and durable car mats. It makes floor mats from Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), a rubber-like compound which doesn’t have harmful PVCs, is 100% recyclable, and is OEM-approved. The mats are designed to fit according to the car model and type. Some of its best-selling car mats are the WeatherTech 446071 FloorLiner and the affordable WeatherTech 445424 Rear Floor Liner.
Husky Liners
Husky Liners is based in Winfield, Kansas and has been in business since 1988. The company mainly focuses on trucks and SUVs. Hence, Husky Liners’ floor mats are not available for many cars. Its floor liners are categorized into Weatherbeater, X-Act Contour, and Heavy Duty, all of which provide protection in all weather conditions. Its best-selling product is the Husky Liners Black Weatherbeater Front & 2nd Seat Floor Liners, as well as affordable options like the Husky Liners Black Weatherbeater Front Floor Liners.
Motor Trend
Motor Trend offers customizability above all else. Its all-weather car mats can easily be trimmed to fit your car with just a pair of scissors. The mats are durable and easy to clean. The company designs the all-weather mats with rubber to make them odorless and long-lasting and offers affordable options such as the Motor Trend 4pc All-Weather Heavy Duty Floor Protection and the Motor Trend FlexTough Contour Lines All-Weather Protection.
Pricing
- Under $80: Here you will find a variety of all-weather car mats that should suit your short-term needs in terms of quality and strength. You can easily find mats in this price range that are durable and designed to precisely fit your floor contours. However, if you are looking for a mat that will protect and sustain your floor for a long while, you should consider higher price ranges.
- $80-$150: This is a sweet spot if you are looking for top brand car mats that both fit and protect your floor all through the season without breaking or cracking. You will also find quality, customizable all-weather car mats in this range.
- Above $150: In this price range, you should expect to spend more if you are looking for all-weather car mats that provide excellent protection and also give your car a premium look. The mats have good durability and provide excellent protection in all-weather conditions, making them a good choice if you don’t want to keep replacing your car mats every so often.
Key Features
Ridges and Rims
The ideal all-weather floor mat should have higher ridges or edges forming the perimeter of the mat. This is effective if you are looking to prevent spillage to your floor. Look for ridges or grooves that can channel or move water that accumulates behind the pedal into a catch basin to keep the surface under your feet free from water.
Backing
Ideally, the best car mat’s backing should have nibs or teeth that can sink and grab the carpet. Look for one that has a system for locking it and to prevent it from sliding all over the floor space.
Thickness
Thicker car mats are better than thin ones. Thickness amounts to heaviness so the mat won’t move around the floor space. Thicker mats are less vulnerable to curling, drying out, and cracking. They also offer more effectiveness when you want to handle lots of snow, mud, or gravel.
Other Considerations
- Lifestyle: Choose a car mat that will suit all your driving needs. If you are looking to have consistent mats throughout the year, you should consider all-weather mats. They will serve you during all seasons and weather conditions.
- Mat Color: Consider the color that matches the interior of your car. All-weather mats should accentuate the interior of the car.
- Design: All-weather car mats have different patterns and features, like the car manufacturer’s logo for example. Consider the design that works for you.
- Additional Features: You can opt for car mats with heel pads or anti-skid features if you want to protect them from wearing out.
- Mat Fit: You will find many options when it comes to the all-weather floor mat’s fit. You can opt for a universal option designed for all vehicles, something custom-designed for your specific model, or a cut-to-fit option, as long as it suits your resale value.
Best All Weather Floor Mat Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best All Weather Floor Mat Overall: Husky Liners 99001 Black Weatherbeater Front and 2nd Seat Floor Liners
This floor mat is our best overall due to its great interior protection for your car since they perfectly conform to the contours of the floor. The floor liner is intended for cars, trucks, and cargo areas. It has a containment-raised wall, giving it a form-fit design. The wall allows the carpet to remain clean in all-weather conditions by protecting it from water, snow, mud, and debris. Compared to expensive car mats in the market, this one is easy to clean.
It enhances the vehicle’s floor and the vehicle’s interior by giving it a customized and stylish look. Its form-fit edges help to contain debris and also allow for easy entry and exit for your car. The company offers a lifetime warranty in case of breaking or cracking.
This vehicle floor liner is designed from premium sporty and rugged materials with nibs that offer liner grip on the carpet’s back. It has aids that keep the mats from moving around under your feet. You may notice that the mat doesn’t provide stability because it may not fit well. Also, if you are looking to purchase this mat on a budget, you may find that its more expensive compared to other models.
Best Value All Weather Floor Mat: OxGord Universal Fit 3-Piece Full Set Rubber Floor Mat
The OxGord Universal Fit 3-Piece Rubber Mat is our best value because it features durable heavy-duty rubber that isn’t vulnerable to tear or rip from your heavy-duty footwear. It can be bought in one of its four distinct color designs. The mat is available in specific dimensions modeled for most cars to increase compatibility. If it doesn’t fit, it can easily be trimmed to your ideal size.
The mats provide water- and stain-resistant properties that protect your vehicle floor against water, snow, dirt, and everything else in between. It has a good price considering its reliable design, secure placement, durable construction, and ease of maintenance compared to other floor mats.
When you first remove it from the packaging, you may notice a chemical odor. However, the odor subsides after a couple of days. To avoid this, you should remove the mats and allow them to air out before putting them into your car.
Best All Weather Floor Mat Honorable Mention: Weathertech FloorLiner DigitalFit
The DigitalFit FloorLiner by WeatherTech is our honorable mention because it gives you an exceptional balance between price and features. It provides excellent durability and is suited for different models of SUVs and sedans. If you are in search of an anti-slip mat for your car, then this could be your best bet.
This WeatherTech DigitalFit car mat has nibs that keep it in place under your feet. The nibs also help you avoid discomfort during long trips. Since it comes with grooves designed to keep water off your feet, this floor mat set is easy to clean and maintain.
The materials used don’t emit any odors, making it ideal for your safety and health. However, you may experience slight issues with the ridges of the mat set in terms of finding an exact fit. The ridges may not be reliable, so make sure you get one that fits your floor. We don’t recommend this one if you are on a budget since this mat is a bit expensive.
Tips for All Weather Floor Mats
- Before cleaning, first, remove any dust or dirt by shaking the floor mats. You can also give it a couple of whacks against the surface.
- Using a standard water hose or a pressure washer, drench the mat with water.
- Spread some eco-friendly laundry detergent of choice on the mat’s floor.
- Using a push broom, scrub rigorously in multiple directions to get contaminants from all angles.
- Rinse off the soap exhaustively, starting from one corner and gradually moving across the mat. Repeat until the soapy content clears up.
FAQs
Q: How frequently will I have to replace my car mats?
A: Most all-weather car mats are made from heavy-duty rubber materials designed to last a long time. Car mats that are already brittle will not harden or crack, and some are highly resistant to extreme temperatures. All-weather car mats can actually outlast your car if you take proper care of them.
Q: Are these floor mats prone to stain?
A: This depends on the material the manufacturer uses for the mats. However, you should expect a particular level of stain-resistance.
Q: How will I know if the all-weather car mat is suitable for my car?
A: In most cases, the manufacturer’s website or the product packaging provide a list of compatible cars. You can consult the car’s user manual if you are unsure of the year, make, and model of your car.
Q: What’s a customized-fit car mat?
A: This is a mat designed to precisely fit your car’s floor contours. Depending on the manufacturer, custom-fit car mats may not be the same as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) mats.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for the best all-weather car mat is the Husky Liners 99001 Black Weatherbeater Front and 2nd Seat Floor liners. It is manufactured in the USA and is compatible with most cars, cargo vans, and trucks.
If you are looking for an affordable all-weather mat option, you should check out the OxGord Universal Fit 3-Piece Full Set Rubber Floor Mat since it offers a reliable design, secure placement, durable construction, and ease of maintenance, all at an affordable price.
What are your favorite all-weather car mats? Have you tried any of the ones that made our list? We’d love to hear from you in the comments section below.
- RELATEDBest Windshield Covers: Guard Your Car From Snow and DebrisMake sure you have a windshield cover with you to protect your windshield from the elements.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Vacuums: Keep Your Car Sparkling Clean With These Top PicksAlways keep your vehicle looking pristine with these automotive vacuum cleaners.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Brake Dust Cleaners: Keep Your Brakes Sparking Clean With These Top PicksSpiff up your wheels with our top picks for the best brake dust removers.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Scratch Removers: Our Top Picks to Cover BlemishesCorrect your paint with our top picks for the best car scratch removers.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Air Beds: Our Top Picks for Back Seat ComfortA comfortable car air bed offers great rest on road trips or for camping.READ NOW