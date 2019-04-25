Best Floor Mats: Protect Your Car's Carpet In Style

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Our cars are a reflection of our personality, and when it comes to keeping the interior flawless, we will do almost anything. Floor mats are an essential step of protecting your car's flooring while adding a level of customization. Today’s floor mats have come a long way, offering unique designs that protect the carpet and more. Let’s take a look at some of the best floor mats you can buy today. Best Floor Mats Overall: WeatherTech W340 Car Floor Mat

Best Floor Mats Value: BDK Metallic Rubber Floor Mats

Benefits of Quality Floor Mats Protect your car's floor. First and foremost, no one wants a dirty carpet in their car. A good set of rubber floor mats is preferable for someone who works construction or out in the elements, since tracking mud and debris inside your car can cause the floor to look ragged.

Stay safe. Quality floor mats are for more than just looks. The best all-weather floor mats will not only protect your interior but also keep your feet from slipping in dangerous driving conditions.

Add a touch of style. When it comes to personalizing the interior of your car, everything can be made to suit the personality of the driver. Floor mats are another way that you can personalize your interior without going overboard. Most modern sets have a universal fit, which makes choosing one that matches your personality a little easier.

Contain messy cargo. Let's face it, for most of us, we want to keep our new car looking clean for as long as possible. A new mat set can be used as a cargo liner as well. You'll notice that a good set of mats can protect your vehicle's backseat from spills and give your floor protection. Types of Floor Mats Fabric Floor Mats Fabric floor liners have been around since the dawn of the Ford Model T, and they will continue to be an affordable and standard choice in the automotive industry. When it comes to choosing a fabric floor mat, these are the most susceptible to staining. The price point tends to be attractive, but there are more drawbacks if you live an active lifestyle. Rubber Mats When it comes to downright value for the automotive buck, rubber is one of the more effective materials that you can get. Rubber floor mats are easy to clean because you can just hose them off, which makes these ideal for people who have children or active lives. Today's rubber floor mats are designed with ridges and deep curves that trap dirt and debris that would otherwise fall right off of a fabric mat. All-Weather Vinyl Mats Driving in the rain is never fun, but if you live on the East Coast or in the Midwest, you deal with this all the time. All-weather vinyl mats are designed for various weather conditions, so you won't have to worry about slippage around the pedals or mud getting onto your carpet during a storm. Top Brands Weathertech WeatherTech, one of the main manufacturers of floor mats, was founded in 1990 by David MacNeil. The company offers a wide range of different floor mat products to choose as well as other weather-protected automotive accessories such as insulated cup holders and more. We recommend that you check out the Weathertech W293 All-Weather Floor Mats. Plasticolor You've probably seen its Hello Kitty seat covers on the shelves of your local auto parts store; the company offers a selection of different pop culture-themed interior accents. Founded in 1968 and based out of Fullerton, Calif., the company has been providing quality floor mats for almost 50 years, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Check out the Harley Quinn DC Comics Front and Rear Floor Mats for a unique, comic-book-themed approach. BDK Auto BDK Auto has been around the block for a while when it comes to providing entry-level floor liners, and the company is one of the most common sights you'll see on the shelf at the local auto parts store. The BDK Classic Carpet Floor Mats are worth looking into if you just need affordable quality floor mats for your ride. Floor Mat Pricing $9-$20: These are typically cheap car floor mats, generally made of fabric. This price range is ideal if you are on a strict budget, and you want to protect your new car's carpeting without breaking the bank.

$29-40: This price range is generally filled with heavy-duty car floor mats as well as snow mats for cars and trucks. This product range is generally where you will see vinyl and rubber floor mats, which tend to geared toward a specific application such as all-weather driving or off-roading.

$40-$125: This price range is where you will see car mats that are custom contoured to your interior, Although you will pay a little more, the long-term quality might be worth considering if you plan on putting a lot of wear into the floor mats. Key Features Durability The best floor mats for trucks and cars protect your carpet and keep your interior looking good for a long time. If you are going to sell your car, the first thing that potential buyers may look at is the condition of the carpet. A durable set of quality floor mats will save you a headache and a sale. Rubber Design Most modern floor mats contain a rubberized design, which is more durable against moisture. When it comes to damage to a vehicle's interior, moisture is your worst enemy, causing mold and other problems. The feature that most of the floor mat manufacturers have adopted generally includes nubs on the bottom, helping the mats to stay safely in place. The rubber design is easy to clean; just hose down the mats. Other Considerations Interior Style: No two floor mats are the same. When it comes to choosing the best car floor mats, you will want something that somewhat matches your vehicle's interior. Nothing is more awkward than having a red interior with a pair of cheap car floor mats that are in a different color.

Functionality: Determine your needs before you settle on a set of fitted car floor mats because there is a set for just about everything. The best floor mats for trucks are going to be geared toward the consumer who uses a pickup truck for work. Thus, this set of floor mats would not be ideal for a sports car. Best Floor Mats Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Floor Mats Overall: WeatherTech W340 Car Floor Mat

When it comes to a great overall pick, the WeatherTech W340 Car Floor Mat is a great choice. The fitted car floor mat is made of traditional WeatherTech rubber, which makes it easy to hose off after a hard day of off-roading. The contoured design also offers a more customized fit to your vehicle. The price point is still reasonable when compared to other products on the market, offering a reasonable blend of style and functionality that SUV and pickup truck owners will especially appreciate. Plus, the lifetime warranty that comes with WeatherTech products ensures an easy replacement if things get a little too rough out on the track. There is a downside to the WeatherTech W340 Car Floor Mat, and that is the limited selection of color options. Also, the floor mats can be a bit slippery in icy conditions, so watch your initial step into the vehicle. Otherwise, this is a straightforward set of quality floor mats that will protect your vehicle’s carpet from the elements and keep that interior looking great. Best Floor Mats Value: BDK Metallic Rubber Floor Mats

When it comes to choosing a set of fitted car floor mats, value is important. BDK Auto offers these metallic rubber floor mats as a value-oriented set of quality floor mats. The design of the floor mats is unique since there are channels throughout the rubber that are designed to trap mud and spills. These ridges also offer a bit of traction, which can be important when you are driving in rain or ice. The BDK Metallic Rubber Floor Mats come in a set of four, which gives you protection for your front and back seats. Another unique perk is the fact that they can be trimmed to fit a specific interior. This offers a level of personalization and takes the floor mats out of the one-size-fits-all realm. These mats are only offered in three color combinations. A drawback to traditional rubber mats is the fact that they turn slippery in icy conditions. This set is still an excellent choice that will provide value and protection to your interior for many years to come. Best Floor Mats Honorable Mention: Cooper Tires Discoverer STT Pro All-Weather Rubber Floor Mat

